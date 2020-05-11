PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

UK retailers warn of 'imminent collapse' without more state help

Airlines seek 'urgent' support after quarantine plan deepens crisis

UK eyes permanent medic 'reserve force' to bolster NHS

The British Retail Consortium has warned that government's business bailout package of reliefs, grants and loans will not be sufficient to stop the "imminent collapse of many businesses". UK airlines demanded urgent additional government support, warning that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plans to introduce a 14-day quarantine for people arriving in Britain by air will worsen the crisis facing the sector.

UK government is exploring plans to form a permanent reserve force of medics to support the NHS.