Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar holds gains on economic re-start hopes but virus risks remain

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2020 08:28 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 08:28 IST
FOREX-Dollar holds gains on economic re-start hopes but virus risks remain

The dollar rose against most of its major peers on Monday as moves by the United States and other countries to re-open their economies raised hopes for a quicker global recovery from a deep recession triggered by the coronavirus health crisis.

Sterling was little changed against the dollar and the euro after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined plans to slowly ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Data on Friday showed the United States shed 20.5 million jobs in April, the steepest plunge in payrolls since the Great Depression, but traders are starting to look past such grim economic numbers as they bet on future growth.

"The bad news about the U.S. labour market was pretty much as expected, and people now assume that economic activity will restart sooner rather than later in the United States and Europe," said Tohru Sasaki, head of Japan markets research at J.P. Morgan Securities in Tokyo. "We don't have to be so bearish on the dollar."

While the dollar often trades as a safe-haven asset given its reserve currency status, it has recently developed some positive correlation with Wall Street as investors focus on yields. On Friday, Wall Street indexes rallied, defying the gloom from one of the worst U.S. jobs reports in decades.

The dollar rose 0.23% to 106.90 yen on Monday in Asia, and was steady at $1.0847 against the euro. The U.S. currency changed hands at 0.9706 Swiss franc .

The Australian dollar, which is often traded as a proxy for risk because of its close ties to China's economy and global commodities, recovered from an early fall and rose to$0.6549. Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand dollar also rose against its U.S. counterpart to $0.6148.

California, Michigan, and Ohio, three important states for U.S. manufacturing, are taking steps to allow factories and some businesses to resume work in a boost to sentiment. Currency futures suggest the greenback could continue to edge higher.

Speculators trimmed net short positions in the U.S. dollar to $9.148 billion in the week ended May 5 from $10.23 billion the previous week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Some traders say uncertainty about the virus still poses downside risks for the dollar.

Vice President Mike Pence is not in quarantine and plans to be at the White House on Monday, a spokesman said on Sunday, despite media reports that he was self-isolating after a staffer tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, three senior officials guiding the U.S. response to the pandemic have chosen to self-quarantine.

In the onshore market, the yuan traded at 7.0772, little changed on the day. Officials in China have reported a new cluster of infections in the northeastern province of Jilin, which is another cause for concern.

The novel coronavirus first emerged in China late last year and then spread across the globe. The pound was little changed at $1.2432 on Monday in Asia. Against the euro, sterling held steady at 87.28 pence.

Johnson, in a televised address on Sunday, announced a limited easing of coronavirus restrictions that have shuttered much of the economy for weeks, including encouraging some people to return to work. The government wants the rest of the United Kingdom to take the same approach, but there were immediate divisions, with the leaders of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland saying they were sticking with the existing "stay-at-home" message.

Johnson's government has faced criticism over its handling of the pandemic. At nearly 32,000, Britain's coronavirus death toll is the second highest in the world, behind the United States.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

Researchers find AI-supported test could lead to early detection of glaucoma progression

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-England should replace Neville with former US coach Ellis: Aluko

Jill Ellis, who led the United States to back-to-back Womens World Cup titles, would make the ideal replacement for England head coach Phil Neville when he leaves the job next year, former striker Eniola Aluko has said. England womens head ...

European leagues move at different speeds toward restart

As European leagues prepare to return from the enforced coronavirus break, screening tests are revealing cases in various championships, although, as yet, not calling into question plans to resume playing. Germany still plans to be the firs...

PGF provides over $1.5 million to Māori farming operations 

The Provincial Growth Fund is providing more than 1.5 million to two Whenua Mori farming operations in Northland so under-utilised land can be restored to higher productivity and profitability, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane J...

Working closely with government to resume cricket in country, says ECB

As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended the lockdown till at least June 1 in the country, the England and Wales Cricket Board said that the cricket body is working closely with the government to safely resume cricket. The ECB had earlie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020