Okinawa resumes production with 25 pc workforce

Okinawa resumes production with 25 pc workforcePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 12:23 IST
Electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa on Monday said it has resumed operations at its plant in Bhiwadi (Rajasthan), and corporate office in Gurugram (Haryana), with 25 per cent workforce. The company said it will maintain safety measures at its offices, manufacturing unit and dealership networks as it begins business activities.
It has also issued an advisory to its dealership network, which too will be operating with 25 per cent staff, Okinawa said in a statement. All the products will be sanitised at the plant before being dispatched and the exercise will be repeated again when dealerships receive them, the company added.
"As the government has announced relaxation in economic activities, we have decided to resume business operations gradually, maintaining all the precautions," Okinawa Managing Director Jeetender Sharma said. Hence, the company is ensuring the safety and sanitation of all the touchpoints, he added.
