Zhejiang Export Online Fair presents India Environmental Protection

Zhejiang Export Online Fair India 2020 presents - India Environmental Protection Special, co-hosted by WAPTAG (Water Purification Treatment Association of Gujarat) which will be held from May 13 to May 15, 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 12:59 IST
Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Zhejiang Export Online Fair India 2020 presents - India Environmental Protection Special, co-hosted by WAPTAG (Water Purification Treatment Association of Gujarat) which will be held from May 13 to May 15, 2020. The online platform of India's environmental protection service will be hosted by the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province and will be undertaken by Zhejiang Zhongzhi International Exhibition & Commerce CO, Ltd and organised by CREAT (Chindia Regional Exchanges and Trade Investment). Nearly 100 enterprises from Zhejiang and India will be a part of this unique online exhibition through a video conference. The event will be preceded by an opening ceremony. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on economies and societies. In an attempt to minimize the impact of the pandemic on the environmental protection industry and to provide solution for enterprises, when they are unable to take part in an on ground exhibition and merchants are facing hassles in communication, the department of commerce of Zhejiang province is offering this unique online platform wherein an exhibition on environmental protection services in India and Asian regions will take place. The online fair gives a legal, effective, reliable and affordable way to trade; giving full play to the numbers of Zhejiang economic advantages. Use of big data, mobile internet, social community integrated digital solutions, such as precision docking. Zhejiang environmental protection service product of procurement required with India, keeping clear of the international supply chain. The Fair will be held from May 13 to May 15, 2020; with more than 50 Indian environmental protection industry associations, enterprises and related institutions taking part and 40 high quality Zhejiang environmental protection service technology, environmental protection solutions, monitoring system and environmental service manufacturers realizing online accurate docking and accurate matching through internet cloud video conferencing technology. In recent years, many environmental science and technology companies have emerged in Zhejiang province, as well as environmental protection industrial parks and county blocks of environmental protection services that make efforts to build intelligent environmental protection management information cloud platforms.

They are committed to the research and development of various cutting-edge analysis and detection technologies and application solutions in the industry and exported to all parts of the world. The exhibitors embodies high-end level of environmental protection enterprises in Zhejiang province, and displays the brand image of "Zhejiang serves the world". During the online fair, digital services such as cloud exhibition, cloud promotion and cloud negotiation for the exhibitors will also be provided in Zhejiang province. All aspects and multiple dimensions will be displayed in the exhibits so that the overseas buyers can have a more intuitive understanding of the exhibits and relevant information and promote the online transaction between the supply and demand sides. The year 2020 coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and India. It is hoped that through the special environmental protection event of 2020 Zhejiang Export Online Fair, the two sides can strengthen cooperation and unite with each other during this difficult period to jointly cope with the challenges in the current trade link. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

