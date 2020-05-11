Left Menu
'YOUR SCHOOL OUR INVESTMENT' - Cambridge Montessori Preschool's Contingent Scheme for Employment and Entrepreneurs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 13:18 IST
NEW DELHI, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- India's leading preschool chain Cambridge Montessori Preschool, a venture of Cambridge Montessori Pvt Ltd and CMPS Preschool Pvt Ltd, has announced big employment schemes for women during COVID-19. In order to increase more Entrepreneurships and Employments during the major effect of COVID-19 India's leading Preschool Chain has taken an initiative to support the Indian economy by announcing YOUR SCHOOL OUR INVESTMENT scheme. The entrepreneurship scheme will help the entrepreneurs to enhance their skills by providing quality education in the country well as increase the employment opportunities for the women in India. It plans to support the entrepreneurs by providing them free franchise along with digital and marketing support to grow their business.

Under the government guidelines for COVID-19, the school has also decided to keep the campus fully sanitized and the classes would be conducted by maintaining social distancing. Respecting Honorable Prime Minister of India Shree Narender Modi Ji's appeal for COVID-19, the school authorities have also decided to pay full salaries to the teachers and other staff during the lockdown to boost the teachers towards the growth of students.

Addressing the media during the launch, Chairperson Sutapa Ghosal said that with the major effect of COVID- 19 the economy is falling on the lower side, and with the concept of YOUR SCHOOL OUR INVESTMENT, they aim to create maximum entrepreneurs in India by making their dream come true of running a successful preschool. They are also committed to providing a world-class curriculum and a sound foundation for young children embarking on the journey of creative learning. Mrs. Ghoshal also added that apart from employment and generating entrepreneurs, the school will also keep a track of student health and hygiene by adding certified dietitian to keep the health of the toddlers on track. About Cambridge Montessori Preschool Social Activities- #CMPSFIGHT4COVID is one of the major initiatives of http://cambridgemontessoriglobal.com/ where 24x7 ambulance services is provided by the school to help and support the patients during COVID-19. The School has also distributed free sanitizers to the general public and created awareness about the importance of social distancing.

#CMPSDigitalEducation- During the COVID- 19 corollary the school has planned digital education for toddlers in PAN India and the fees amount would be donated to the PM relief funds. #EKDUADSHAHEEDOKIAASHAONKI- http://cambridgemontessoriglobal.com/ under there CSR activity has organized a marathon to remember the martyrs of Pulwama Attack soldiers. The marathon was supported by big leaders of Indian Politics like Rajya Sabha MP Shree Amar Singh and Ex Chief Minister of Haryana Shree Bhupender Singh Hooda.

About CMPS Preschool We believe there should be blending of Indian value system and new age discoveries, technological learning, as new discoveries and cutting edge technologies are moving the new age dawn. We have I.S.T.E.M in our academic curriculum it's based on the idea of educating students in five specific disciplines. It gives real world knowledge in the classroom. - I- INNOVATION· - S- SCIENCE· - T- TECHNOLOGY· - E- ENGINEERING· - M- MATHMATICS Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166247/Event_at_CMPS.jpg PWR PWR

