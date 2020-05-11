Tata Power SED bags Rs 1,200 crore contract from Ministry of Defence

Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division (Tata Power SED) on Monday announced the signing of a Rs 1,200 crore contract with Ministry of Defence for modernisation of infrastructure of 37 airfields of Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. To be executed over the next four years, the contract involves supply, installation and commissioning of modern airfield equipment like CAT II instrument landing system and CAT II airfield lighting system along with other navigational aids and air traffic management system besides creating the required civil and electrical infrastructure.

In March 2011, Tata Power SED had obtained from Ministry of Defence a contract for about Rs 1,220 crore for modernisation of 30 airfields and successfully executed the same. The new contract is a continuation of the previous order with additional 37 Airfields undergoing modernisation which will provide control of airfield systems to air traffic controllers, enhancing aerospace safety and operational capability by facilitating operations in poor visibility and adverse weather conditions.

Tata Power is in the process of selling its defence business (Tata Power SED) to Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) through a scheme of arrangement. The transfer of the business to TASL is already approved by the National Company Law Tribunal and is expected to be completed once regulatory and other routine approvals are received. Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company and has an installed capacity of 10,763 megawatts together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities.

It has a presence across the entire power value chain -- generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission and distribution, trading and coal and freight logistics.