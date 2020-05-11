Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Power SED bags Rs 1,200 crore contract from Ministry of Defence

Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division (Tata Power SED) on Monday announced the signing of a Rs 1,200 crore contract with Ministry of Defence for modernisation of infrastructure of 37 airfields of Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-05-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 13:23 IST
Tata Power SED bags Rs 1,200 crore contract from Ministry of Defence
The project will enhance aerospace safety and operational capability of defence forces.. Image Credit: ANI

Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division (Tata Power SED) on Monday announced the signing of a Rs 1,200 crore contract with Ministry of Defence for modernisation of infrastructure of 37 airfields of Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. To be executed over the next four years, the contract involves supply, installation and commissioning of modern airfield equipment like CAT II instrument landing system and CAT II airfield lighting system along with other navigational aids and air traffic management system besides creating the required civil and electrical infrastructure.

In March 2011, Tata Power SED had obtained from Ministry of Defence a contract for about Rs 1,220 crore for modernisation of 30 airfields and successfully executed the same. The new contract is a continuation of the previous order with additional 37 Airfields undergoing modernisation which will provide control of airfield systems to air traffic controllers, enhancing aerospace safety and operational capability by facilitating operations in poor visibility and adverse weather conditions.

Tata Power is in the process of selling its defence business (Tata Power SED) to Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) through a scheme of arrangement. The transfer of the business to TASL is already approved by the National Company Law Tribunal and is expected to be completed once regulatory and other routine approvals are received. Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company and has an installed capacity of 10,763 megawatts together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities.

It has a presence across the entire power value chain -- generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission and distribution, trading and coal and freight logistics. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar

Three U.N. peacekeepers killed in roadside bomb in northern Mali - statement

People News Roundup: Rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard dies at age 87; Roy Horn of Las Vegas magic duo Siegfried and Roy dies of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Uganda Development Bank gains net profit of Shs10.14 billion

The Uganda Development Bank UDB, has gained a net profit of Shs10.14 billion indicating a growth of 7 percent up from Shs9.49 billion in 2018, according to a news report by The Monitor.The banks financial result was posted on May 8 that sho...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Andretti rolls out IndyCar welcome mat for FerrariMotor racing great Mario Andretti would love to see Italian carmaker Ferrari join the North American Indycar series as a chassis and eng...

Hungary to summon Nordic diplomats over rule-by-decree row

Hungary will summon the ambassadors of five Nordic countries on Monday over their countries criticism of a controversial law that empowers Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to carry out measures by the decree against the novel coronavir...

Sport-On this day... May 12

ON THIS DAY -- May 12 May 12, 1996TENNIS - Switzerlands 15-year-old Martina Hingis holds up her runners-up trophy after losing her second ever title clash to Spains Conchita Martinez in the Italian Open. It was a record fourth consecutive ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020