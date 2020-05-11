Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb as investors cling to lockdown loosenings

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:18 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb as investors cling to lockdown loosenings

European shares climbed on Monday as investors clung to signs that more countries were restarting their economies and looked past reports of a pick-up in new coronavirus cases.

The gains for stocks, while small, began in Asia where markets cheered further loosening of coronavirus restrictions in the region - New Zealand eased some curbs from Thursday while Japan plans to end a state of emergency for areas where infections have stabilised. In Europe, millions of French people are also set to cautiously emerge from one of the region's strictest lockdowns, and Britain has set out its own gradual path out of lockdown, although it is behind other countries in doing so.

However, South Korea warned of a second wave of the new coronavirus as infections rebounded to a one-month high, while new infections accelerated in Germany, which has been cautiously easing its own lockdown. Investors seemed determined to stay optimistic, opening up a stark gap between dire economic conditions on the ground and a rebounding stock market focused mostly on the timing and speed of a recovery.

"Risk bears are being sent into hibernation," said Kit Juckes, a markets strategist at Societe Generale. "Markets focus on re-opening economies and policy activism, bears struggle to understand how they can ignore reinfection and economic destruction."

By 0825 GMT, European markets were up but off the day's highs - the Euro STOXX 600 gained 0.11% while Germany's managed a 0.39% rise and Britain's FTSE 100 a 0.36% gain. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 opened softer but bounced as the Asia day wore on and were last up 0.1%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 0.86%. World shares, measured by the MSCI world equity index which tracks shares in 49 countries, ticked 0.1% higher - it has now risen 16% from its March lows.

As investors look to the reopening of economies, most have ignored dismal economic data. The most recent was Friday's U.S. jobs report, which detailed the biggest jump in joblessness since the Great Depression. But the numbers were not as bad as economists had expected, and analysts say that markets have already priced in the huge hit to growth and employment.

"Since late March there has been an extraordinary divergence between the real economy and financial risk, with the latter helped by unprecedented policy accommodation," said Alan Ruskin, head of G10 FX at Deutsche Bank. "Markets know the real economy data is awful. We are less sure of how long markets aided by policy, can defy the real economy, if the growth improvement is slow."

The bond market certainly seems to think any recovery will be slow with two-year U.S. government yields hitting record lows at 0.105% and Fed fund futures turning negative for the first time ever. Euro zone bond markets were mostly calm, with yields in Germany edging higher as investors cautiously pulled back from safer assets.

The rally in U.S. bond prices has come even as the U.S. Treasury plans to borrow trillions of dollars in the next few months to plug a gaping budget deficit. The decline in U.S. yields might have been a burden for the dollar but with rates everywhere near to or less than zero, major currencies have been stuck in tight ranges.

On Monday, the dollar was up 0.2% against a basket of currencies but made more headway against the safe haven Japanese yen, rising 0.5% to 107.21. The euro dropped 0.2% to $1.0826 while sterling lost 0.4% to $1.2367.

In commodity markets, oil prices fell as a persistent glut weighed on prices and the pandemic eroded global demand. Brent crude futures fell more than $1 to a session low of $29.24 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 73 cents to $24.01, down about 3% on the day.

The spot gold price rose back above $1,700 an ounce. Buoyed by its safe-haven appeal, the precious metal has rallied more than 12% so far in 2020, hitting 7-1/2 year highs. (Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney and Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

SEA demands ban on refined palm oil, monitoring of illegal shipments

Edible oil trade body SEA on Monday asked the government to ban import of refined palm oil, fix tariff value on sunflower oil and monitor illegal shipments from Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to protect local processing industry. The Solve...

Wockhardt's profitability for Q4 improves to Rs 48 crore

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology major Wockhardt on Monday reported a profit after tax of Rs 48 crore in Q4 FY20 as against a loss of Rs 15 crore in the corresponding period of last year. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation an...

FACTBOX-What lockdown changes did UK prime minister Johnson announce?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday announced there would be no immediate end to lockdown in Britain, but he outlined plans to begin gradually easing some of the measures that have shut down much of the economy for nearly seven weeks. nL...

Bachchan, Sania Mirza, Manoj Bajpayee team up for motivational track amid coronavirus

Over 80 artistes, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ekta Kapoor and Shreya Ghoshal have come together for the track Guzar Jayega, which aims at spreading hope amid the coronavirus pandemic. The anthem, narrated by Bachcha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020