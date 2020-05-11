Chandigarh University Launches Women Empowerment Scholarship Program

- "Newly launched scholarship program aims to improve women accessibility to higher education," says Chancellor of Chandigarh University CHANDIGARH, India, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the celebration of motherhood in every woman on the occasion of International Mother's Day, Chandigarh University Gharuan today announced 'Women Empowerment Scholarship Program' for all its Distance Education programs July-2020 intake. Under the newly introduced scholarship plan, 20% academic scholarship would be offered to all women which includes housewives, women working in Government & Private Sector, Anganwadi Workers, Asha Workers, women working in unorganized sector, drop-out female students for all the Distance & Online Education programs offered by the university. Currently, Chandigarh University offers 5 Under-Graduate and 5 Post-Graduate programs in the field of Commerce, Management, IT, Humanities and Tourism through Distance Education mode. While giving details about the Empowering Women scholarship plan, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, "It is rightly said that when you educate a man, you educate an individual but when you educate a women, you educate a nation and we are offering academic scholarships to encourage more women to continue with their higher education who could not do so due to one reason or the other. Women representation at the top positions in Government and Private sector in India is merely 6% which can be attributed to the high drop-out rate prevalent in females." The Chancellor added, "The female population accounts for 49% of the country's total population while the number of women pursuing graduation is merely 58% which further drops to 47% at Post-Graduation level. As a result, the percentage of working women accounts for 22% of India's total workforce." Dr. S.S.Sehgal, Registrar, Chandigarh University said, "Online Education means 'Education Anywhere Anytime & Anyone' and it seems to be the best alternative for women who are either working or a housewife as they can continue to pursue higher education along with their normal routine." "Currently the admissions for July 2020 intake is underway and we appeal to women from all the sections of the society to take advantage of the scholarship policy announced by the university and be a part of the initiative and contribute in building New India," added Dr. Sehgal.

The students can apply online for the Women Empower Scholarship Program at www.cuidol.in. About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honored with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). Apart from regular programs, CU also offers Distance Education programs in the field of Commerce, Management, Humanities, Travel & Tourism and IT. The Distance Education Programs offered by Chandigarh University are approved by Distance Education Bureau (DEB)-UGC. Website: www.cuidol.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166267/Women_Empowerment_Scholarship.jpg PWR PWR