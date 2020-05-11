Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandigarh University Launches Women Empowerment Scholarship Program

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-05-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:39 IST
Chandigarh University Launches Women Empowerment Scholarship Program

- "Newly launched scholarship program aims to improve women accessibility to higher education," says Chancellor of Chandigarh University CHANDIGARH, India, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the celebration of motherhood in every woman on the occasion of International Mother's Day, Chandigarh University Gharuan today announced 'Women Empowerment Scholarship Program' for all its Distance Education programs July-2020 intake. Under the newly introduced scholarship plan, 20% academic scholarship would be offered to all women which includes housewives, women working in Government & Private Sector, Anganwadi Workers, Asha Workers, women working in unorganized sector, drop-out female students for all the Distance & Online Education programs offered by the university. Currently, Chandigarh University offers 5 Under-Graduate and 5 Post-Graduate programs in the field of Commerce, Management, IT, Humanities and Tourism through Distance Education mode. While giving details about the Empowering Women scholarship plan, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, "It is rightly said that when you educate a man, you educate an individual but when you educate a women, you educate a nation and we are offering academic scholarships to encourage more women to continue with their higher education who could not do so due to one reason or the other. Women representation at the top positions in Government and Private sector in India is merely 6% which can be attributed to the high drop-out rate prevalent in females." The Chancellor added, "The female population accounts for 49% of the country's total population while the number of women pursuing graduation is merely 58% which further drops to 47% at Post-Graduation level. As a result, the percentage of working women accounts for 22% of India's total workforce." Dr. S.S.Sehgal, Registrar, Chandigarh University said, "Online Education means 'Education Anywhere Anytime & Anyone' and it seems to be the best alternative for women who are either working or a housewife as they can continue to pursue higher education along with their normal routine." "Currently the admissions for July 2020 intake is underway and we appeal to women from all the sections of the society to take advantage of the scholarship policy announced by the university and be a part of the initiative and contribute in building New India," added Dr. Sehgal.

The students can apply online for the Women Empower Scholarship Program at www.cuidol.in. About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honored with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). Apart from regular programs, CU also offers Distance Education programs in the field of Commerce, Management, Humanities, Travel & Tourism and IT. The Distance Education Programs offered by Chandigarh University are approved by Distance Education Bureau (DEB)-UGC. Website: www.cuidol.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166267/Women_Empowerment_Scholarship.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Vijayan asks young footballers to idolise Chhetri, follow his work ethic

Legendary IM Vijayan has called on young and aspiring footballers to follow in the footsteps of national team skipper Sunil Chhetri, who according to him is a symbol of dedication and resolve . Vijayan, who turned 51 last month, lauded Chhe...

7 booked for violating lockdown norms in Shamli

Six youths have been booked for allegedly violating lockdown norms and playing cricket in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district, police said on MondayA drone camera captured the six playing cricket in a hotspot area on Sunday, following which a ca...

Two narco smugglers arrested, heroin recovered by police in Jammu

Two alleged narcotic smugglers were arrested after heroin was recovered from them in Jammu city on Monday, an official said. A police team of Janipur was on patrolling duty at Upper Paloura when it came across a car&#160;parked on a road si...

Indian Biryani restaurant owner in Singapore sentenced to jail for hurting business rival: report

An Indian businessman, who owns a well-known biryani restaurant here, was on Monday sentenced to six years of jail and six strokes of cane for conspiring to have a man from a rival eatery slashed for selling the same delicacy next door in 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020