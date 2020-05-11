Left Menu
Bizongo donates over 2 lakh PPE kits in fight against coronavirus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:43 IST
Packaging services provider Bizongo on Monday said it has donated more than two lakh personal protective equipment (PPE) kits across India as part of its contribution in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. These PPEs were distributed in 5,500 localities, servicing 127 organisations spread in 57 urban and rural centres across the country. The recipients of the kits include public and private healthcare service providers, NGOs and private sector organisations, Bizongo said in a statement.

"Bizongo worked with NGOs like HT Parekh Foundation, ATE Chandra Foundation, Piramal Swasthya, Foundation for Ecological Security, Christian Medical Association of India to ensure the critical PPE kits reached a larger number of people at the forefront of fighting COVID-19," its COO Sachin Agarwal said. The company also supplied these safety kits to private enterprises, including Swiggy, BigBasket, Urban Company, Zomato and Shadowfax , which continue to provide essential services during the lockdown, he said.

Bizongo has also set up a dedicated taskforce to work round the clock through an online control room to map demand and supply of PPE kits and other essentials using its proprietary digital supply chain services, he added. In the meantime, Agarwal said, "Bizongo continues to supply packaging material to all the essential goods suppliers, including e-com, pharma, diagnostic labs, dairy and food services companies".

