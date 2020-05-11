Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares turn lower as travel, oil stocks weigh

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:52 IST
European shares turn lower as travel, oil stocks weigh

European stocks gave up early gains on Monday, with travel and oil stocks taking a hit even as several countries emerged from coronavirus-driven lockdowns.

The pan-European STOXX 600 shed 0.25%, easing from a near 1% gain at the open. Europe's travel and leisure as well as oil and gas sectors fell about 1% each. Britain's FTSE 100 also pared early gains to trade flat and midcap shares edged 0.4% higher after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday the lockdown would not end yet but encouraged some people to return to work.

France is also set to cautiously lift coronavirus-induced restrictions, although Germany saw a spike in cases just days after its leaders eased the country's lockdown. "Investors are basing their hopes on reopenings progressing slowly and central banks and governments continuing to provide stimulus," said Ian Williams, economics and strategy research analyst at Peel Hunt.

"But there is definitely a disconnect between the fundamentals and the way the markets are performing." Shares in Britain's low-cost carrier easyJet fell 7% and British Airways-owner IAG dropped 2.2% as the UK government said it would introduce a 14-day quarantine period for most people arriving from abroad.

French stocks took a hit as Airbus SE dropped 3.6% after Australia's Qantas Airways said it did not expect to take delivery of any new planes in the near term as it grapples with a plunge in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. Aircraft engines maker Safran dropped 4%.

Despite a feeble start to the month, European shares have recovered more than 27% since mid-March lows as investors pinned their hopes on a swift economic recovery after countries started to ease lockdowns and policymakers' support to ailing economies. That helped markets look past a staggering 20.5 million U.S. job losses in April, while Germany's Ifo institute said that many industries are cutting jobs, noting that 39% of automotive companies, 50% of hotels, 58% of restaurants and 43% of travel agencies had shed staff in April.

Among gainers, French carmaker Renault rose 3.8% after finance minister Bruno Le Maire said that he regretted a decision by the CGT trade union to prevent a reopening of a Renault plant at Sandouville. The government is set to hold new meetings this week with members of the automotive industry. German payments company Wirecard jumped 8% after announcing a reshuffle of its management board amid allegations including accounting irregularities and disclosure violations, which it denied.

Italian shares gained 0.5% in relief that Moody's spared the country of a rating downgrade on Friday, but DBRS Morningstar cut Italy's trend to "negative" from "stable", citing uncertainty over the economic repercussions stemming from the outbreak.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Passenger movements at railway station to be permitted only on confirmed e-ticket

Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has issued Standard Operating Protocol SOP to facilitate the movement of persons by train.Movement of passengers to fro and entry at the railway station would be permitted only on the confirmed e-ticket. ...

Vijayan asks young footballers to idolise Chhetri, follow his work ethic

Legendary IM Vijayan has called on young and aspiring footballers to follow in the footsteps of national team skipper Sunil Chhetri, who according to him is a symbol of dedication and resolve . Vijayan, who turned 51 last month, lauded Chhe...

7 booked for violating lockdown norms in Shamli

Six youths have been booked for allegedly violating lockdown norms and playing cricket in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district, police said on MondayA drone camera captured the six playing cricket in a hotspot area on Sunday, following which a ca...

Two narco smugglers arrested, heroin recovered by police in Jammu

Two alleged narcotic smugglers were arrested after heroin was recovered from them in Jammu city on Monday, an official said. A police team of Janipur was on patrolling duty at Upper Paloura when it came across a car&#160;parked on a road si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020