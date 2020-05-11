THE HOPE Song, An Ode to COVID-19 Warriors Released

A unique song worked on by 14 artists across eight different functions and 13 locations while in lockdown - conceptualized & produced by Think WhyNot FilmsMumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)• Music and Singer – Ameya Naik• Lyricist - Mitesh Gupta ‘Tarun’• The song is a summation of all things positive In these tough times, giving a clear message that the future can be bright and beautiful if we use the current hiatus to re-look at and re-think on various facets of life, a unique song THE HOPE is released on YouTube and other online music channels across India. The main purpose to launch this song is to bring forth motivation and positivity for everyone It provides an ode to the brave COVID warriors across India and the world. In a unique collaboration, the music video has been worked on by 14 artists across 8 different functions such as project managers, music, lyrics, singing, art, animation; spread over 13 locations while in lockdown. The song is composed & sung by Ameya Naik and produced by Saurabh Sharma, Partner & CEO, Think WhyNot Films. HOPE is a rap song keeping the local Indian tastes in mind. The instruments used in the song are kazoo for the main catch phrase melody which has a hammering effect and a high recall value. It has got a typical Indian touch to it. The percussion instruments of Maharashtra, Bengal, Punjab and Southern India, bring the song close to the hearts of all Indians. The song features the fascinating instrument kazoo and has a mix of western hip hop beat and synths which adds to the groove of the track. Speaking on the same, Saurabh Sharma, Partner & CEO, Think WhyNot Films said, “The Prime Minister recently put out a LinkedIn post (Life in the era of COVID-19) in which he describes how he envisages the ‘new normal’, which looks pretty attractive, all in all. His vision of the future is filled with HOPE and that inspired us to express ourselves, through a medium in which we communicate best – a music video! We put together ‘the HOPE song’ with a clear message that the future can be bright and beautiful if we use the current hiatus to re-look at and re-think on various facets of life as we know it.” It’s a trying time for everyone. A tiny virus has brought our world to a standstill and left us in the darkness of uncertainty and despair. ‘Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that’, a great man once said. And in these times of crisis, we believe only HOPE can drive out gloom. The HOPE song is a summation of all things positive. It’s about re-thinking our priorities and re-looking at our actions. It shifts the focus from the current despair to all that's bright and beautiful which await us at the other end of this dark night. Links:• YouTube - youtu.be/Thp7IdoR1nQ• Gaana - gaana.com/album/the-hope-song-single• Spotify - open.spotify.com/album/1FvjSnJeonCtrj2Wplhb6p• JioSaavn - www.jiosaavn.com/song/the-hope-song/PVAKaTlnWHk• Wynk - wynk.in/music/song/the-hope-song/or_195081648897_INO132000455• Amazon Music - music.amazon.com/albums/B087XYB8X7?tag=theorc-20• Tidal - tidal.com/browse/album/139671479• AppleMusicmusic.apple.com/in/album/the-hope-song-single/1511012252?uo=4&app=itunes&ct=FFM_11834162ec91b2e4145a6938d7f3b301&at=1000lNCSAbout Ameya NaikAmeya Naik has always been into music. He started off playing on some oil cans at the age of 5. That’s when his parents tapped this talent in him and got him a Dholak. His hands could barely reach the ends of the Dholak. There wasn’t any formal training available for Dholak that time, hence Ameya formally started learning the Tabla. He studied and played tabla for a couple of years, before he thought of choosing music composing as his profession. He gradually got his setup ready and turned out to be a self-taught music composer. He started playing the keyboards during his college times. With God's grace, Ameya scaled new heights in his newly found passion and profession of music composing. He attributes his reason for becoming a composer to Sir AR Rahman. He studied Rahman’s compositions like he was doing a PhD in each of his songs. The typical Bollywood music never ever impressed Ameya. As a result he got known as a classy composer with feel and taste. Ameya composes music for several commercials, corporate films, animation films, international and regional feature films and for many more productions. Big heads like Shankar Mahadevan, Mame Khan and Ajay Gogawle (from the Ajay-Atul fame), sang Ameya’s songs. Ameya has his own studio in south Mumbai at his residence, where he produces his music. Ameya is also a percussionist. He plays the Djembe, Cajon, Darbuka, Timbale, Tabla, Dholak, mouth percussion and more. He has his own bands for events. About Mitesh Gupta ‘Tarun’Mitesh Gupta ‘Tarun’ has always been a poet at heart and has now found his creative appeal in the form of musical lyrics. This is his third project which he considers close to his heart given the purpose the song serves. With his sharp understanding of the purpose & creative brief, Mitesh hopes he will make a mark in the industry soon. About Think WhyNot FilmsThink WhyNot Films (TWNF), is a multi disciplinary film production house which delivers the full gamut of video production services with the help of in-house talent & partnerships with specialist service providers. Storyboarding, scriptwriting, visualizing & directing a brand or product video, or seeding a business strategy to creating viral videos, TWNF excels at each of the services it provides. Founded in 2009 with just 2 clients, it has grown into a player to reckon with, with over 40 clients in its kitty, in just over a decade. It has delivered over 1500 unique projects. TWNF believes in quality over quantity. To have better control, it relies largely on its internally groomed talent. TWNF is the first and till date probably the only one who have used videos to successfully promote books (Amish Tripathi & Ravi Subramanian, etc.). Run by Saurabh Sharma who is its Partner & CEO, the Mumbai-based firm has grown from strength to strength. A true validation of the firm’s expertise and consistent quality of output is its repeat clientele which is among the highest in an industry known for its fickle video to video existence. ICICI Bank, Capgemini, VISA, Standard Chartered, Experian, Rubique, Cox & Kings, PNB MetLife, HDFC Bank, IDBI Federal, Westland, Penguin, Random House, Bharti AXA, IndiaFirst, Crossword, PayTM, Forevermark, Aditya Birla Insurance, Wockhardt Foundation and leading authors like Amish Tripathi, Ravi Subramanium, Mainak Dhar to name a few, are among those who swear by TWNF's rigor, depth of business understanding and consistent delivery of superior quality audio-visual communication.