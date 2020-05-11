Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Tobacco farmers seek rescue package, say crop worth Rs 4,400 cr lying unsold

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 15:51 IST
Lockdown: Tobacco farmers seek rescue package, say crop worth Rs 4,400 cr lying unsold

Farmers body FAIFA on Monday urged the government to provide a rescue package for tobacco growers, saying the crop worth Rs 4,400 crore is lying unsold in the fields due to the coronavirus pandemic. Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA), which claims to represent farmers and farm workers of commercial crops across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Gujarat, said demand for tobacco has weakened due to declining volumes of cigarettes and other tobacco products as a result of prolonged lockdown.

It also sought government intervention to reschedule crop loans for next two to three seasons, and allow farmers to repay the loans in splits of 30 per cent each per season. "Failure to bail out the current duress for tobacco farmers will force many of them into debt trap which will virtually kill the ecosystem comprising of marginal farmers, workers, and people employed in handling and transportation activities while pushing the farmers to extreme measures," FAIFA President Javare Gowda said in a statement.

FAIFA said in Gujarat 330 million kgs of tobacco worth Rs 2,700 crore is lying in the open fields as traders are not ready to pick-up the produce because the government has banned the sale of tobacco products. On the other hand, nearly 130 Million kgs of flue cured tobacco worth over Rs 1,700 crore is waiting to be sold as the auctions are moving at snail's pace, causing quality loss under prolonged storage, it added.

Gowda further said, "We request the government to immediately start auctions in all the Tobacco Auction platforms". He said the government should also direct the Tobacco Board and other bodies to coordinate with FCV tobacco manufacturers, exporters and traders to facilitate reasonable prices (pre-COVID market prices) for FCV (flue cured virginia) tobacco produce at the auctions in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Urging Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to intervene "to reschedule crop loans for next 2-3 seasons", FAIFA General Secretary Murali Babu said the farmers must be allowed to repay the loan amounts in splits of 30 per cent each per season, while continuing the sanction of the regular seasonal loans. "The decision will benefit millions of FCV tobacco farmers, their families and workers dependent on the industry, as they are already staring at burden of huge interests of non-institutionalized loans," he added.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

UAE has no plans to follow Saudi in VAT increase - official

The United Arab Emirates UAE is not currently planning to raise its value-added tax VAT rate of 5, the finance ministry said on Monday after Saudi Arabia announced it was tripling its rate.Saudi Arabia earlier on Monday said that from July ...

Ex-servicemen join volunteers in reaching rations to tribals, stranded truckers

Lt Commander Satya retd. Indian Navy trekked for 14 hours in the toughest terrains of the Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu in April to take essential commodities to 230 families of a tribal community. He is not a lone fighter who is braving all ...

Global stocks mixed amid hopes for recovery from virus slump

Global stocks were mixed Monday as investors looked past dismal American jobs and other data toward hopes for a global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. European markets opened down while most Asian markets advanced. Wall Street futur...

Lesotho PM Thabane's coalition folds, he leaves on May 22 - speaker

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabanes coalition collapsed in parliament on Monday, leaving him without enough seats to continue governing, the speaker said, adding that Thabane must leave office by May 22. We have verified that the four-pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020