Hero Cycles resumes manufacturing activities in Punjab, Bihar plants

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Hero Cycles on Monday said it has resumed operations at its manufacturing facilities in Punjab and Bihar. The company has resumed production of around 30 per cent of its total capacity, in order to meet pent up demand in both urban and rural areas as markets start reopening in a staggered way post the 40-day lockdown, Hero Cycles said in a statement.

The cycle maker opened its manufacturing facilities in Ludhiana (Punjab) and Bihta (Bihar) on May 4 as per the standard operating procedure laid down by the respective local administrations, it added. The two plants restarted operations with around 800 employees, Hero Cycles said.

The company said it has also opened its corporate office albeit with a curtailed workforce in accordance with the guidelines. "While the lockdown is being lifted gradually, the threat of the disease spread is still high and this necessitates adherence to social distancing measures. In such circumstances, people across the world are preferring bicycles rather than using crowded public transport," Hero Cycles CMD Pankaj M Munjal said.

The WHO has also advised people to cycle and walk as much as possible as a containment measure against the disease, he added. "We are expecting a rise in demand for cycles including e-cycles and premium bikes over the next few weeks. In fact, the first trucks from both our factories have already left to address the pent up demand both in urban centres and rural India," Munjal said. Hero Cycles has a manufacturing capacity of 75 lakh cycles per annum, with plants located in Ludhiana (Punjab), Bihta (Bihar) and Ghaziabad (UP).