Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central trade unions may approach ILO on labour laws suspension in some states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:29 IST
Central trade unions may approach ILO on labour laws suspension in some states

Ten central trade unions on Monday said they are considering approaching the International Labour Organization (ILO) against suspension of major labour laws in some states. The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last week gave nod to 'Uttar Pradesh Temporary Exemption from Certain Labour Laws Ordinance, 2020' to exempt factories, business establishments and industries from the purview of all, except three labour laws and one provision of another law, for three years.

The Madhya Pradesh government has also suspended some labour laws and as per media reports, Gujarat too is following suit. In a joint statement issued on Monday, the central trade unions also threatened to give a call for nationwide agitation to protest against such moves by state governments.

"The CTUs consider these moves  as....gross violation of the Right to Freedom of Association (ILO Convention 87), Rights to Collective Bargaining( ILO Convention 98) and also the internationally accepted norm of eight hour working day – espoused by Core Conventions of ILO)," the statement said. It also noted that the ILO Convention 144 with regard to tripartism has been undermined by the governments.

"While seriously considering to lodge a complaint with ILO on these misdeeds of the Government for gross violation of Labour Standards, the CTUs call upon the working class to oppose these designs.... soon the CTUs would give a nationwide call for action," it said. The Joint Platform of CTUs and Federations/Associations denounced the blanket exemptions given to all establishments from the employers’ obligation under all substantive labour laws for a period of three years by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

In UP, an ordinance in this regard has been promulgated and same is going to be done in Madhya Pradesh also as asserted by the state's Chief Minister, the statement said. Media reports say that similar move of liberating the employers from all labour laws is going to be initiated in Gujarat also for a period of 1,200 days, it added.

The working people have been subjected to inhuman sufferings owing to loss of jobs and wages, eviction from residences etc reducing them to hungry non-entities in the process of 45-day lockdown, the CTUs said in the statement. The government of the day at the centre has pounced upon those working people only with fangs and claws to reduce them to the stature of virtual slaves, the statement added.

"Now the Government at the centre has taken the strategy of letting loose their pliant state governments to take such anti-worker and anti-people autocratic measures, many other state governments are expected to follow suit," it said. "This retrograde ( labour laws suspension) anti-worker move came in the second stage after six state governments have enhanced the daily working hours from eight hours to 12 hours through executive order in violation of the Factories Act, taking advantage of the lockdown situation. It is also reported that BJP government  of Tripura is also making a similar move," the statement added.

The 10 CTUs that issued the joint statement are INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTU, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC. There are total 12 CTUs. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted economic activities, some states have decided to relax labour laws..

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 impact: Ahmedabad decides to go digital to prevent spread through currency

Ahmedabad, the second-worst affected city by COVID-19, has decided to go fully digital for all purchases, including home delivery orders, to prevent possible spread of the infection through currency notes. As part of the preparatory strateg...

UAE has no plans to follow Saudi in VAT increase - official

The United Arab Emirates UAE is not currently planning to raise its value-added tax VAT rate of 5, the finance ministry said on Monday after Saudi Arabia announced it was tripling its rate.Saudi Arabia earlier on Monday said that from July ...

Ex-servicemen join volunteers in reaching rations to tribals, stranded truckers

Lt Commander Satya retd. Indian Navy trekked for 14 hours in the toughest terrains of the Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu in April to take essential commodities to 230 families of a tribal community. He is not a lone fighter who is braving all ...

Global stocks mixed amid hopes for recovery from virus slump

Global stocks were mixed Monday as investors looked past dismal American jobs and other data toward hopes for a global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. European markets opened down while most Asian markets advanced. Wall Street futur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020