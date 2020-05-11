Left Menu
Glenmark Introduces 3-in-1 Inhaler Therapy for COPD in India, Promising Reduction in Risk of Severe Attacks and Improvement in Lung Function

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:47 IST
- AIRZ-FF is India's first Glycopyrronium + Formoterol + Fluticasone combination, exclusively studied in the Indian population - Backed by latest research which shows significant bronchodilation, with reduction in risk of severe attacks and reduced need for multiple inhalers - Expected to benefit 12.8 million Indian patients suffering with severe form of COPD, and thereby addressing the country's high disease burden - In line with Glenmark's novel additions to respiratory medicine - from introducing the world's first digital inhaler to launching India's first Glycopyrronium as dry powder for inhalation and as solution for nebulization MUMBAI, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Glenmark), a research-led global integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced the launch of a Single Inhaler Triple Therapy AIRZ-FF - a combination of two bronchodilators, Glycopyrronium & Formoterol and the inhalation corticosteroid Fluticasone propionate, for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). This new triple therapy innovation comes with multiple benefits: it offers significant bronchodilation (making breathing easier), reduces risk of severe attacks, and eliminates dependence on multiple inhalers.1 The reduction in risk of severe attacks decreases the requirement for hospitalization, a benefit of high significance in current prevailing situation.1 AIRZ-FF has been exclusively studied in the Indian population1 and introduced to address challenges faced by a significant portion of COPD patients in the country. COPD is a very common, serious and debilitating lung disease which like hypertension or diabetes, requires personalized treatment over the rest of the patient's life.

India is currently home to more than 55.3 million people living with COPD of varying degrees of severity. The disease prevalence has grown significantly by 24% in the last decade alone. Health experts attribute this rise to low levels of awareness and low rates of diagnosis of the disease. Together these factors have made COPD the second leading cause of death by disease in India.1,2,3 "COPD poses a significant public health challenge in India for many reasons. When it comes to treatment, there is poor patient compliance and adherence to prescribed doses, owing to the need for multiple inhalers through the day. By introducing AIRZ-FF, we hope to reduce this burden for patients, by delivering three effective therapies together in the same inhaler," said Sujesh Vasudevan, President, India Formulations, Middle East and Africa at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. He added, "Glenmark continues to invent and innovate healthcare solutions that meet specific and often hard-to-address needs of patients in India and the world." Of the global COPD burden, about 35% is attributed to tobacco smoking. The remaining 65% is seen in non-smokers, mostly living in low and middle income countries. In India, a substantial number of COPD cases occur in people who have never smoked. They have been ascribed to ambient air pollution, occupational exposure to dust and gases, poor living conditions, repeated respiratory tract infections and exposure to indoor biomass smoke5. According to global organizations on respiratory medicine, patients most likely to benefit from triple therapy include those with history of multiple or severe attacks, despite appropriate use of singular or dual bronchodilators alone.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across Generics, Specialty and OTC business with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology. It is ranked among the top 80 Pharma & Biotech companies of the world in terms of revenue (SCRIP 100 Rankings published in the year 2019). For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com References: 1. Glenmark's data on file 2. Matera MG et al. Pulm Pharmacol Ther. 2019;58:101828. 2. Daley-Yates PT. Br J Clin Pharmacol. 2015;80(3):372-380 3. Salvi S et al, Lancet Global Health Sept 12th, 2018; 6(12): e1363-e1373 4. COPD: What we know about the disease that killed a million Indians in 2017, Business standards 5. Salvi S., Brashier BB., et al. Phenotypic comparison between smoking and non-smoking chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Respiratory Research (2020) 21:50. 6. GOLD 2020 guidelines 7. European Respiratory Journal 2018 52: 1801219; (300 eosinophiles) 8. Lipson DA., Barnacle H., Once-Daily Single-Inhaler Triple versus Dual Therapy in Patients with COPD. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2017 Aug 15;196(4):438-446.

9. N Engl J Med. 2018 May 3;378(18):1671-1680. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/451507/PRNE_Glenmark_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

