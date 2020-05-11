Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fitch revises outlook on HMEL to negative from stable

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:51 IST
Fitch revises outlook on HMEL to negative from stable

Fitch Ratings on Monday said it has revised downwards its outlook on HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) to 'negative' from 'stable', reflecting risk of potential weakening in standalone credit profile of its parent HPCL due to prolonged weakness in demand and refining margins. "Demand for petroleum products has fallen sharply since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, leading to lower refining utilisation rates and margins," Fitch said affirming the long-term issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BB' to HMEL.

The agency has also affirmed the ratings on the company's USD 375 million 5.25 per cent senior unsecured notes due 2027 and USD 300 million 5.45 per cent senior unsecured notes due 2026 at 'BB-'. "The negative outlook reflects the risk of potential weakening in the standalone credit profile (SCP) of HMEL's parent, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), of 'BB' due to prolonged weakness in demand and refining margins beyond Fitch's current expectations," it said in a statement.

Fitch expects demand for petroleum products to gradually recover during FY 2020-21 and reach the pre-pandemic levels during the following year. It also revised its assessment of HMEL's standalone profile to 'B+' from 'BB-' due to expectations of weaker gross refining margins (GRMs), which will undermine its financial profile.

"We expect HMEL's net leverage (total net debt / operating EBITDA) to remain well above 5.0x over FY21-FY22 on weakness in industry-wide refining margins and rising debt levels from its capex," the rating agency said. Fitch expected HMEL's refinery throughput to fall to around 10 million tonnes (MT) in FY21 from around 12.3 MT in FY20, due to a significant fall in demand for transportation fuel in India in Q1 FY21, and HMEL's planned maintenance shutdown.

"We expect demand to improve gradually and support recovery in utilisation to pre-pandemic levels during H2 FY21," it said. "We cut HMEL's GRM estimates for FY21 by around 20 per cent as we expect product cracks to remain weak until global economic growth recovers materially from the coronavirus crisis." It expected HMEL's refining margins to improve in FY22 as demand recovers. HMEL plans to invest Rs 8,200 crore over FY21-FY22 for its petrochemical project.

"We now expect the project's completion to be delayed by 3-4 months due to the nationwide lockdown and related labour shortages and logistical challenges, and a more gradual stabilisation of the plant after commissioning," Fitch said. Fitch believes that risks of HPCL's SCP being revised lower have increased considerably, given the coronavirus-induced drop in demand for refined products, continued oversupply in the regional market, and HPCL's large capex to expand capacity at its refineries, despite lower capex on greenfield projects.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Authorities at loss of words over German national living at Delhi airport since lockdown imposition

By Ashoke Raj A German national has been living in the international transit area at the Indira Gandhi International IGI airport here for almost 54 days after he got stuck due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.The authorities concerned ha...

COVID-19:Plea in HC against Centre, AAP govt decision to freeze DA

A plea was moved on Monday in the Delhi High Court challenging the Centre and AAP governments decision to freeze dearness allowance DA of public servants and pensioners in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The petition has contended that the d...

Man held for burning alive parents, siblings in Pakistan

Police in Pakistans Punjab province have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly burning alive five members of his family, including his parents, as he was angry with his father for scolding him. The incident occurred in Daska city, some 1...

Notwithstanding COVID-19 risk, BRO restores Razdan, Zojila passes ahead of schedule

The Border Roads Organisation opened the Zojila and Razdan passes on the Srinagar-Leh and Bandipora-Gurez highways, respectively for traffic this year, ahead of schedule, despite the risk of COVID-19 prevailing over the world, officials sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020