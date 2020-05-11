Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:15 IST
Hero MotoCorp shares jump over 6 pc  

Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Monday jumped over 6 per cent after the company said it has resumed operations across 1,500 touch-points, including authorised dealerships, across the country. On the BSE, the scrip climbed 6.29 per cent to close at Rs 2,085.85. During the day, it jumped 8.75 per cent to Rs 2,134.25.

It rose by 6 per cent to close at Rs 2,082.10 on the NSE. The company was the biggest gainer on both Sensex and Nifty.

In terms of volume, 1.20 lakh shares were traded on the BSE during the day, while over 44 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE. Around 10,000 units of motorcycles and scooters have already been sold since the reopening of these customer touch-points, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement on Sunday.

"The company has commenced its retail operations with the re-opening of more than 1,500 customer touch-points including authorised dealerships and service centers," it said. These outlets contribute to around 30 per cent of the company's total domestic retail sales, it added.

The two-wheeler major said it has also commenced vehicle dispatches from its manufacturing facilities from May 7..

