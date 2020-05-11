Left Menu
Development News Edition

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles announces top management changes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:40 IST
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles announces top management changes

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Monday announced top management changes with appointments of Muthu Maruthachalam C as Vice President of Supplier Management and Logistics Trucks Asia India and Karl-Alexander Seidel as Head of Daimler Buses India. While Maruthachalam C replaced Ralf Mungenast as VP of Supplier Management & Logistics Trucks Asia India as of April 1, 2020, Seidel comes in place of Thomas Fricke as Head of Daimler Buses India from May 1, DICV said in a statement.

Both Mungenast and Fricke returned to Germany to take on new roles at Daimler, it added. Commenting on the appointments, DICV Managing Director & CEO Satyakam Arya said, "Muthu Maruthachalam C and Karl-Alexander Seidel are highly capable leaders with a wealth of experience in the automotive industry. Their competence will help DICV grow its business both here and abroad." Maruthachalam C joined DICV in the project phase in 2009, where he specialised in project management for Heavy Duty Trucks and helped bring the trucks to market launch in 2012. In 2015, he moved to another Daimler entity, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (Japan), where he oversaw Product Reliability and Warranty for FUSO trucks and buses globally.

Seidel also worked as part of the team that established DICV in 2008 and 2009 before re-joining DICV in 2014, where he was initially responsible for powertrain supplier management. Since then he has headed various functions, including logistics, supplier and quality management and operations at Daimler Buses in India, the statement said..

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Wear face coverings, UK says, as lockdown easing mired in confusion

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday set out a cautious plan to get Britain back to work, including advice wearing a homemade face covering, though his attempt to unwind the coronavirus lockdown prompted confusion and even satire. The Uni...

Truck driver from Punjab tests COVID-19 positive in U'khand

A truck driver who came from Punjab to Uttarakhand has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The truck driver reached Bajpur in Uttarakhands Udham Singh Nagar district from Fatehgarh in...

COVID-19: UK advises people to use face masks on public transport

A latest document setting out the UK governments guidelines for the modest easing of lockdown measures in place to curb the spread of coronavirus from Monday has added advice for people to use face coverings on public transport. While the d...

BSF jawan shoots colleague, kills self in Manipur

A Border Security Force jawan killed himself after firing a shot at a colleague at a camp in Manipurs Churachandpur distritct on Monday, officials said. The injured colleague, a constable-rank jawan, has been admitted to a hospital, they sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020