Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks eke out gains as UK lockdown easing begins

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 22:19 IST
London stocks eke out gains as UK lockdown easing begins

London's FTSE 100 closed marginally higher on Monday, on optimism about the United Kingdom's plans to gradually ease some coronavirus-induced curbs but investors remained wary of it potentially setting off a second wave of new infections. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday the lockdown will not end yet. He announced a limited easing of restrictions, allowing people to exercise outside more often and encouraging some people to return to work.

The FTSE 100 edged 0.1% higher, giving back some gains after rising as much as 1% during the day. The mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.1%. "When it comes to reopening the economy, there is a fear in the markets that it might be a case of one step forward and two steps backwards," said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets in London.

Madden added that the easing of lockdowns has turned out to be a double-edged sword, as countries such as Germany and South Korea reported an uptick in new coronavirus infections. The blue-chip FTSE 100 has now recovered about 20% from a March low on a raft of global stimulus, but it remains about 27% down on the year as the outbreak halts supply chains, crushes consumer spending and puts entire sectors on the verge of collapse.

British retailers warned the government on Sunday that a business bailout package of relief, grants and loans will not be enough to stop the "imminent collapse of many businesses". UK first-quarter GDP figures due on Wednesday are likely to underline the economic havoc wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic, with economists fearing this year will see the worst slump in three centuries.

"The experience of countries dealing with the pandemic will be akin to a trapeze artist in the coming weeks and months as they attempt the high wire act of rebooting their economies without risking a significant second wave in the coronavirus pandemic," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. On a slow company news day, gains were driven by battered life insurers, banks and miners .

But airline stocks tumbled again as Johnson said the UK would soon need to quarantine people coming into the country by air to prevent a second wave of coronavirus infections. British Airways-owner IAG fell 3%, while EasyJet Plc, shed 6%. British bicycles and car parts retailer Halfords soared 24% to a ten-month high, boosted by the government's announcement that people should consider cycling to work when the lockdown is eased.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia deepens oil cuts as weak demand weighs on prices

Saudi Arabia will voluntarily deepen oil output cuts from June as low oil prices are causing huge pain to the kingdoms budget and global demand remains weak due to lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic.The announcement by the kingdo...

BJP for rollback of CG order allowing home delivery of liquor

The opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh on Monday urged Governor Anusuiya Uikey to direct the state government to ban liquor in the state and withdraw its order allowing home delivery of booze during the COVID-19 lockdown. The party also said th...

Hema Malini meets Maha Guv, expresses concern over migrant workers' movement to UP

BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday and discussed the movement of migrant labourers from that state to Uttar Pradesh. The Maharashtra Governor has assured that no migrant labourer of Utta...

Hungary summons Nordic diplomats over rule-by-decree row

Hungary summoned the ambassadors of four Nordic countries on Monday over their countries criticism of a controversial law that empowers Prime Minister Viktor Orban to act by decree against the novel coronavirus. Foreign Minister Peter Szijj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020