CCI dismisses complaint of alleged unfair biz practices against Eicher Polaris, Eicher Motors, Polaris Industries

The Competition Commission on Monday dismissed a complaint of alleged unfair business practices against Eicher Polaris, Eicher Motors, and Polaris Industries Inc. Eicher Polaris is a joint venture between Eicher Motors and Polaris Industries.

The complaint was filed by Multix Owners and Users Welfare Society, a Kerala-based social organization for the purpose of redressal of grievances of MULTIX (personal and multi utility vehicle) owners and consumers. As per the complaint, a regulatory filing was filed by Eicher which informed that board of directors of Eicher Polaris had decided to close its operations.

The informant alleged that Eicher Motors had assured to provide spares and service support for the fleet of MULTIX vehicles on the road, but failed to do so. The informant alleged that the opposite parties violated section 3 and 4 of the Act by not providing genuine spare parts of MULTIX vehicles for maintenance and repair services in the open market, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) noted.

Opposite parties refer to Eicher Polaris, Eicher Motors, and Polaris Industries Inc. However, CCI said that Eicher Polaris appears to have closed its operations due to insufficient demand and unviable business proposition.

In these circumstances and in the absence of any material to support the allegations, the Commission is not inclined to interfere in the present matter, the regulator added.