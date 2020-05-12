Left Menu
Leica Biosystems launches Aperio GT 450 DX in Asia enabling high volume clinical labs to scale up digital pathology operations

12-05-2020
VISTA, California, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Biosystems, the global leader in pathology workflow solutions, announced today that it has launched the Aperio GT 450 DX, its next generation digital pathology scanner, in the APAC region. With continuous loading, no-touch operation, and 32 second scan time at 40x magnification, the Aperio GT 450 DX, registered as CE IVD and TGA, allows healthcare organizations to scale up digital pathology so they can meet ever-increasing demands without sacrificing quality. The Aperio GT 450 DX System was rigorously tested by technicians and pathologists in Asia, including at Seoul National University Hospital (SNUH), a leading digital pathology hospital in South Korea, to determine the workflow impact.

"The Aperio GT 450 DX next generation imaging solution innovatively reduces the pre-scan process and scanner technician time, while maintaining sharp image quality and color for the pathologist. We expect that these workflow time savings will allow us to scale up our digital pathology operations instead of using the current conventional glass slide-based diagnosis," said Prof. Kyoungbun Lee, Department of Pathology, Seoul National University Hospital, who led the beta testing of the Aperio GT 450 DX. "We are excited about this innovative product as it delivers the benefit of improved throughputs, reduced turnaround time and high-quality images for our healthcare professionals," said Colin White, Global Vice President, Advanced Staining and Imaging at Leica Biosystems.

For In Vitro Diagnostic Use. The clinical use claims described for the products in the information supplied have not been cleared or approved by the U.S. FDA or are not available in the US. Aperio GT 450 at Leica Biosystems Virtual Digital Pathology Summit On May 19th and 20th, 2020, thought leaders from around the globe will gather to showcase talks on the latest topics and advances in digital pathology whilst providing a collaborative and interactive experience in a virtual environment. Learn more about the Aperio GT450 DX during this virtual summit.

About Leica Biosystems Leica Biosystems is a global leader in workflow solutions and automation, integrating each step in the workflow. As the only company to own the workflow from biopsy to diagnosis, we are uniquely positioned to break down the barriers between each of these steps. Our mission of "Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives" is at the heart of our corporate culture. Our easy-to-use and consistently reliable offerings help improve workflow efficiency and diagnostic confidence. The company is represented in over 100 countries and is headquartered in Nussloch, Germany. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166639/Leica_Biosystems___Aperio_GT_450_DX.jpg PWR PWR

