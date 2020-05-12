Left Menu
Development News Edition

Microsoft introduces Back2Business solution boxes for SMBs in India

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-05-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 12:32 IST
Microsoft introduces Back2Business solution boxes for SMBs in India

Microsoft has announced the launch of Back2Business solution boxes for helping Indian small and medium businesses (SMBs) "maintain business continuity and embark on their cloud adoption journeys". Curated for specific scenarios in different organisation sizes, they bring together offerings across 'Azure' and 'Modern Workplace', the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Indian SMBs are facing multiple challenges in running their operations seamlessly during the current crisis, including access to remote working solutions in a secure and scalable environment, disaster recovery and advanced security with device management and threat protection, Microsoft noted. To provide support in keeping businesses running through any outages and reducing on-premise infrastructure management costs, these offerings are tailored to boost employee productivity and improve customer engagement, the statement said.

"... the Back2Business Solution Boxes offer speed in deployment and usage and flexibility with pay-as-you-go pricing, along with our commitment to privacy and security," said Harish Vellat, Senior Director, Small and Mid-Corporate Business, Microsoft India. Besides, catering to near-term challenges through Covid- 19 offerings around Windows Virtual Desktop and Microsoft Teams, there are solution packages designed to accelerate the cloud adoption journeys of SMBs, the statement said.

These are curated to help ramp up legacy systems, migrate workloads to Azure or modernise apps and websites. Standard yet easy to customise according to requirements of customers, the solution boxes come in four variants, it was stated.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar clings to gains on fears of new COVID-19 cases, US-Sino tensions

The U.S. dollar clung to gains on Tuesday on growing fears about a second wave of coronavirus infections and after the Federal Reserve played down the likelihood of negative interest rates, boosting the currencys yield attraction. U.S. Fed ...

Denmark increases testing, contact tracing to prevent second coronavirus wave

Denmark will significantly increase testing for COVID-19 and put a contact tracing system in place to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday. If the spread reignites, we need to know in ti...

HC asks police not to take coercive measures against DMC chief in sedition case

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the police not to take coercive measures against Delhi Minorities Commission DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan till June 22 in a sedition case, his lawyer said. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, who conducted hea...

2 migrants who returned from Gujarat test positive for coronavirus in UP’s Hardoi

Two migrant workers who recently returned from Gujarat have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said here on Tuesday. They said the two are aged 35 and 20, and arrived here on May 9 in a private vehicle from Gujarat, where they worke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020