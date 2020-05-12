Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defensives, upbeat earnings lift European shares

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 13:39 IST
Defensives, upbeat earnings lift European shares

European shares edged higher on Tuesday following a clutch of upbeat quarterly earnings reports, but investors remained cautious of a resurgence in new coronavirus cases as hard-hit economies lift lockdowns.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% by 0726 GMT, with still gains led by telecoms, healthcare and utilities - sectors that investors seek during times of economic uncertainty. Boosting UK's FTSE 100, Vodafone's shares jumped 3.9% after the world's second-largest mobile operator met expectations with a 2.6% rise in full-year core earnings and maintained its full-year dividend payout.

German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media surged 10.2% to the top of STOXX 600 after U.S. private equity house KKR revealed that it had acquired a stake of 5.2% in the struggling company. Gains in Europe followed a risk-averse mood in Asian trading hours after the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pandemic originated, reported its first new cases since its lockdown was lifted.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

RPF ready for resumption of passenger train services, says DG Arun Kumar

The Railway Protection Force RPF is ready with all security measures for helping those who are travelling on the passenger trains from Tuesday onwards. RPFs Director-General DG, Arun Kumar, speaking exclusively to ANI said that the force is...

Over $62 million in tax refunds paid to businesses

Millions of dollars in cash support has begun flowing to businesses through the largest tax refund package in modern New Zealand history.Revenue Minister Stuart Nash says the first week of operation of the 3 billion loss carry-back scheme h...

SC seeks CBI response on bail plea of UP politician D P Yadav

The Supreme Court Tuesday sought response from the CBI on a bail plea of controversial Uttar Pradesh politician D P Yadav, convicted and serving life sentence in a murder case of a lawmaker. Yadav, currently lodged in Dehrudun jail, has s...

Risk management, to HR dynamics: Lessons from COVID-19 to take centre stage at B-schools

The lessons learnt from COVID-19 pandemic and long term consequences of the disruption caused by the lockdown, are set to take centre stage at premiere business schools in the country with many of them already gearing up to introduce them i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020