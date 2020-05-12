StoreSe launches operations in Delhi-NCR

StoreSe.in, a grocery delivery platform, on Tuesday said it has launched its services in Delhi-NCR and is looking at venturing into other cities like Mumbai and Jaipur in the coming weeks. Consumers across the region can now order essentials and groceries from trusted brands through StoreSe and get it delivered to their houses, a statement said. The company has partnered with offline retail brands such as Vishal MegaMart, Modern Bazaar, Metro Cash and Carry, MORE and others and promises delivery within 24 hours, it added.

StoreSe, which started its business in Bengaluru, has seen a 15 per cent week-on-week growth in the first month of operations. It sees a huge demand potential in other major cities, and is expanding its operations starting with Delhi-NCR. The company plans to expand into other cities like Hyderabad, Jaipur, Pune, Mumbai and a few tier-II cities in the next few weeks.

The StoreSe platform has been built by retail tech startup, Perpule. Founded in October 2016 by Abhinav Pathak, Saketh BSV and Yogesh Ghaturle, the company is focussing on launching products which will enable retailers to provide seamless customer experience, both online and offline. StoreSe said while lockdown restrictions have been eased, visiting stores and public markets may still be difficult for many consumers. Also, ordering groceries and essentials online not only prevents crowding, but also helps vulnerable sections such as the elderly.

"Our vision has always been to make offline stores future-ready and support them in all possible ways including helping them go online and become e-commerce ready. Our prediction was that e-commerce from stores would pick up and become a significant contributor probably by 2024, and we were investing with a long-term approach to make sure the infrastructure to make that happen, exists," Perpule CEO and co-founder Abhinav Pathak said. He added that the initial response in the national capital has been encouraging, and the company will continue serving the people of Delhi with their essentials.

Users can log onto StoreSe's website, select their location, choose the items and pay for their order. Once a nearby store receives the order, they are allowed a maximum of 24 hours to keep the entire order ready, the statement said. StoreSe has also partnered with cab drivers via cab aggregators to ensure smooth and quick deliveries, it added. StoreSe's product catalogue includes more than 5,000 items including groceries, fruits and vegetables, snacks, personal care, dairy, beverages and other household essentials. The company has helped retailers stay functional during the lockdown by not only enabling them to follow government guidelines, but also setting up their online infrastructure and managing payments and inventory. Most retailers have been under massive stress due to the lockdown and have seen a lot of losses due to long closures, reduced operating hours, decrease in sales, expiration of supplies.The workforce has been reduced to 60-80 per cent as most of them were migrant workers. E-commerce has helped retailers to continue operating, survive and grow.

StoreSe is also partnering with independent brands to bring them online, the statement said. The company is also working with 'Parliamentarians with Innovators for India'. The aim of the group is to encourage innovators to solve challenges in areas such as public health, economy, and livelihood..