Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 pandemic adds to miseries of Goa; mining activities should be resumed immediately: MEAI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 16:45 IST
COVID-19 pandemic adds to miseries of Goa; mining activities should be resumed immediately: MEAI

The Mining Engineers' Association of India on Tuesday urged the Goa government to immediately resume mining in the state, saying the COVID-19 pandemic has added to the miseries of the state were mining activities are already stalled. Mining has been banned in Goa for over two years.

"The Goa chapter of the Mining Engineers' Association of India (MEAI) appeals to the Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, for immediate resurrection of mining in the state," it said in a statement. It added that with the other mainstay of Goa's economy, the tourism sector may face severe downturn for at least 12-18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The same, coupled with the likely migration of many migrant labours, would also lead to a delay of various private as well as public infrastructure works." Mining industry has been helping Goa's economy for more than 70 years and has been supporting the livelihood of almost three lakh people.

"We, therefore, request the chief minister to kindly intervene and impress upon the authorities at the Centre and in Judiciary the need for immediate resumption of mining operations in the state," Cletus D’Souza, chairman, MEAI (Goa Chapter), said..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Appeals court urged to OK June 23 NY presidential primary

A federal appeals court should let New Yorks Democratic presidential primary proceed on June 23 over the objections of the state, a lawyer for delegates said Monday. Attorney Jeffrey Kurzon filed written arguments with the 2nd U.S. Circuit ...

Courts Take Speedy Action in Cases Involving Rape of Minors

Turn to forensic DNA testing to convict the guilty New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Reports of sexual violence against women children on the rise again in India after an initial dip in crime with the onset of nationwide lock...

Redington India to retail iPhone SE

Chennai, May 12 PTI Supply chain solutions provider Redington India would offer new range of iPhone SE, equipped with A13 Bionic fastest chipset, the company said on Tuesday. The latest and Apples smartphone would be sold at over 3,500 reta...

COVID-19 vaccine may never be found, warns UK PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a COVID-19 survivor, has warned that a mass vaccine for the highly contagious disease may be over a year away and may in fact never be found. In his foreword to the governments new 50-page guidance on a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020