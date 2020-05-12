COVID-19 pandemic adds to miseries of Goa; mining activities should be resumed immediately: MEAI

The Mining Engineers' Association of India on Tuesday urged the Goa government to immediately resume mining in the state, saying the COVID-19 pandemic has added to the miseries of the state were mining activities are already stalled. Mining has been banned in Goa for over two years.

"The Goa chapter of the Mining Engineers' Association of India (MEAI) appeals to the Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, for immediate resurrection of mining in the state," it said in a statement. It added that with the other mainstay of Goa's economy, the tourism sector may face severe downturn for at least 12-18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The same, coupled with the likely migration of many migrant labours, would also lead to a delay of various private as well as public infrastructure works." Mining industry has been helping Goa's economy for more than 70 years and has been supporting the livelihood of almost three lakh people.

"We, therefore, request the chief minister to kindly intervene and impress upon the authorities at the Centre and in Judiciary the need for immediate resumption of mining operations in the state," Cletus D’Souza, chairman, MEAI (Goa Chapter), said..