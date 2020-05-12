Left Menu
China will boost aggregate demand, support small firms - govt meeting

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-05-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 16:46 IST
China will boost aggregate demand and step up financial support for small and medium-sized firms as they face challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a top-level government meeting chaired by Vice Premier Liu He.

The business operations of small enterprises in the country have shown positive marginal changes due to government support measures, the cabinet said in a statement on Tuesday.

But given that a full economic recovery takes time, those enterprises are still facing a complex and severe situation, according to the statement which summarised the outcome of a recent meeting, without giving a specific date.

