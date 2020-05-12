Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bond yields rise; focus on coronavirus infections, supply

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 16:46 IST
Euro zone bond yields rise; focus on coronavirus infections, supply
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Eurozone bond yields edged higher on Tuesday as investors kept a wary eye on climbing coronavirus infection rates in China and other countries that have eased their lockdown restrictions. The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus pandemic originated, saw its first new cases since its lockdown was lifted, adding to concern easing restrictions may cause a rise in new cases.

"... That would indicate there might need to reverse some of the easing measures and of course that would be more restrictive regarding economic activity," said DZ Bank rates strategist Andy Cossor. German 10-year bond yields rose 3 basis points to -0.49%. Most other yields also rose.

DZ Bank's Cossor cited a break to a trendline on Bund futures prices, with the future quoted below recent trends. Technical traders could see this as a negative signal for bond prices, putting selling pressure on Bunds, he said. Italian 10-year bond yields were down 1 basis point to 1.88%, after rising 10 bps during the previous session.

Eurozone inflation expectations fell to a nearly seven-week low below 0.87%, according to the five-year, five-year forward reading, having edged lower over the last week. With a light data calendar in the eurozone, the focus is on the primary market. Germany sold 3.256 billion euros of new seven-year bonds, while the Netherlands raised 2.2 billion euros in a re-opening of a 10-year bond.

The focus was also on the European Central Bank's asset purchases after data on Monday showed it had conducted its largest weekly purchases on record. BlackRock said it was "reviewing" its overweight position on southern eurozone debt, citing the recent German constitutional court ruling that the ECB must justify its PSPP bond purchases within three months or risk losing Germany as a participant.

The world's largest asset manager said the decision threatens to fuel fragmentation in the euro area in the long run. ECB executive board member Isabel Schnabel said the central bank will continue to act in the manner it sees fit, MNI News reported.

Talk of the potential for its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme to be increased show the ECB intends to ignore a decision on another bond-buying scheme, the Public Sector Purchase Programme, by the German Constitutional Court last week, Mizuho analysts told clients. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that the situation can be resolved if the ECB explains the plan.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Appeals court urged to OK June 23 NY presidential primary

A federal appeals court should let New Yorks Democratic presidential primary proceed on June 23 over the objections of the state, a lawyer for delegates said Monday. Attorney Jeffrey Kurzon filed written arguments with the 2nd U.S. Circuit ...

Courts Take Speedy Action in Cases Involving Rape of Minors

Turn to forensic DNA testing to convict the guilty New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Reports of sexual violence against women children on the rise again in India after an initial dip in crime with the onset of nationwide lock...

Redington India to retail iPhone SE

Chennai, May 12 PTI Supply chain solutions provider Redington India would offer new range of iPhone SE, equipped with A13 Bionic fastest chipset, the company said on Tuesday. The latest and Apples smartphone would be sold at over 3,500 reta...

COVID-19 vaccine may never be found, warns UK PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a COVID-19 survivor, has warned that a mass vaccine for the highly contagious disease may be over a year away and may in fact never be found. In his foreword to the governments new 50-page guidance on a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020