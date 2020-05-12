Left Menu
Development News Edition

Public sector banks sanction loans worth Rs 6 lakh cr in two months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:03 IST
Public sector banks sanction loans worth Rs 6 lakh cr in two months

Public sector banks (PSBs) have sanctioned loans worth Rs 5.95 lakh crore in the last two months to various sectors, including MSME, agriculture and corporate, hit hard by COVID-19-induced nationwide lockdown. Non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) have received Rs 1.18 lakh crore from these banks during the period between March 1 and May 8.

"PSBs sanctioned loans worth Rs 5.95 lakh crore for more than 46.74 lakh accounts from the MSME, Retail, Agriculture & Corporate sectors between March 1 and May 8, 2020. Total financing worth Rs 1.18 lakh crore was provided to NBFCs," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet on Tuesday. With the lockdown coming into effect from March 25, state-owned banks opened an additional line of credit of 10 per cent of the existing fund based on working capital limits, subject to a maximum of Rs 200 crore.

"Between March 20 - May 8, Public Sector Banks contacted 97 per cent of borrowers eligible for emergency credit lines & working capital enhancements and sanctioned loans worth Rs 65,879 crore, up from the Rs 26,500 crore sanctioned as of May 4," Sitharaman said in another tweet. The central government had imposed a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to check the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown has been extended till May 17 with some relaxations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address the nation later today that may give direction to future course of action to deal with the pandemic.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Red zones in WB to be divided into 3 categories: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the red zones in the state will be broken into three categories but added that no changes will be imposed on containment zones. Banerjee also said that more relaxations will be...

Virus pushed German economic output down by up to 25% for several weeks - KfW

German economic output probably declined by around 20-25 for several weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, the KfW state development bank said on Tuesday, adding that activity likely reached its trough in April if a second wave is avoided....

Singapore eases some coronavirus restrictions

Singapore on Tuesday allowed some businesses to reopen, as the country took its first steps towards resuming the economic activity following the coronavirus outbreak, despite a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases among foreign workers sta...

Pak reconstitutes commission to protect rights of minorities

The Pakistan government has reconstituted a commission to protect the rights of minorities, including the Hindus, and promote inter-religious harmony in the country, days after a human rights report revealed that they continued to face forc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020