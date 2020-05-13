Left Menu
Development News Edition

US proposes India's Hindalco-owned Novelis to divest investment in aluminium major Aleris

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2020 06:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 06:14 IST
US proposes India's Hindalco-owned Novelis to divest investment in aluminium major Aleris

The US Department of Justice is proposing a federal court to order Hindalco-owned American company Novelis to divest all its stakes in aluminium major Aleris due to the competitive concern with such an acquisition, an official said. Atlanta-headquartered Novelis offers flat-rolled aluminum products in three segments: automotive, beverage can and specialty products. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, its revenues were approximately USD 12.3 billion.

Novelis is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an Indian company headquartered in Mumbai. Prior to its acquisition by Novelis, Aleris was a Delaware corporation headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Aleris offers flat-rolled aluminum products to the automotive, aerospace, building and construction industries among others.

"Today's proposed divestiture preserves competition in the market for aluminum automotive body sheet and protects automakers and American consumers by requiring the full divestiture of Aleris' North American aluminum automotive body sheet operations," Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division said on Tuesday. In 2018, Aleris' revenues were approximately USD 3.4 billion.

The proposed final judgment follows the US' March 9 arbitration win. Prior to filing its civil antitrust lawsuit to block the merger, the Department's Antitrust Division reached an agreement with Novelis and Aleris to refer the matter to binding arbitration if Novelis and Aleris were unable to resolve the US' competitive concern with the transaction.

Under the arbitration terms, Novelis agreed to divest Aleris' aluminum automotive body sheet operations in North America if the US prevailed in the arbitration. The arbitrator ruled in favour of the United States, holding that aluminum automotive body sheet constitutes a relevant antitrust product market. On Tuesday, the Department filed a proposed final judgment that, if approved by the court, would fully resolve the competitive harm alleged in the lawsuit.

The Aditya Birla Group flagship Hindalco cemented its position as the world's largest producer of value-added aluminium products with the completion of the USD 2.8 billion acquisition of Aleris by its wholly-owned US subsidiary Novelis Inc last month. The acquisition of the US-based rolled products major Aleris Corporation positions Hindalco as one of the world's largest aluminium companies, with a global footprint spanning 49 manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, the group said in a statement in April.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

WBTC to run skeleton bus service for frontline workers, returnees

West Bengal Transport Corporation WBTC has said that it shall run from Wednesday a skeleton bus service for emergency purposes to be used by frontline workers and for returnees, amidst the lockdown.In view of the prevalent situation due to ...

Seven new coronavirus cases in mainland China on May 12, up from one a day earlier

China reported seven new coronavirus infections on the mainland on May 12, versus one a day earlier, the national health authority said on Wednesday, with six local cases in northeastern Jilin province and one imported case in Shanghai.Jili...

NFL-YouTube star Logan Thirtyacre pays $800K for dinner with Brady

YouTube star Logan Thirtyacre has won a coronavirus charity auction that includes dinner with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after he laid down a 800,000 bid. The 25-year-old Thirtyacre, who has amassed a fortune on his puppet s...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. government officials worry about return of dual citizens if Mexico's pandemic worsens

U.S. government officials are concerned that dual U.S.-Mexico citizens may flee to the United States if the coronavirus outbreak in Mexico gets worse, putting more stress on U.S. hospitals, especially near the border, three officials famili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020