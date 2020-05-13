Left Menu
Proxy adviser ISS recommends vote against splitting Exxon CEO, chairman roles

Reuters | Houston | Updated: 13-05-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 08:36 IST
Institutional Shareholder Services recommended that investors cast advisory votes against splitting the chief executive and chairman roles at Exxon Mobil Corp, a measure of support for the firm's governance from an influential proxy adviser.

ISS wrote that the oil company's newly created position of lead independent director "appears at this time to be robust" despite a general favoring of an independent director as chair. Exxon's annual meeting is scheduled for May 27.

