Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Cipla enters into licensing pact with Gilead to manufacture and distribute Remdesivir

Pharmaceutical major Cipla said on Wednesday it has signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc for manufacturing and distributing investigational medicine Remdesivir which has been issued an emergency use authorisation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat COVID-19 patients.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-05-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 10:53 IST
COVID-19: Cipla enters into licensing pact with Gilead to manufacture and distribute Remdesivir
The number of reported COVID-19 cases has crossed the four million mark globally.. Image Credit: ANI

Pharmaceutical major Cipla said on Wednesday it has signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc for manufacturing and distributing investigational medicine Remdesivir which has been issued an emergency use authorisation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat COVID-19 patients. The agreement is part of Cipla's efforts to enhance global access to life-saving treatments for patients affected by the pandemic. Cipla will be permitted to manufacture the active pharma ingredient (API) and finished product and market it in 127 countries including India and South Africa under Cipla's own brand name.

The company will receive manufacturing know-how from Gilead Sciences to manufacture the API and finished product on a commercial scale. Cipla's extensive geographical and commercial footprint will help make this therapy accessible to more patients and markets. "As the world is faced with COVID-19 crisis, it is imperative that we collaborate and fight this virus together," said Managing Director and Global CEO Umang Vohra.

"We are pleased to partner with Gilead for this cause and take this treatment to patients across countries after the required regulatory approvals. At Cipla, it is our continuous endeavour to ensure that no patient is denied access to life-saving treatments," he said in a statement. "Our partnership with Gilead represents this unwavering commitment and is a significant step towards saving millions of lives impacted by the pandemic," said Vohra.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s tracker, the number of reported COVID-19 cases has crossed the four million mark globally. The emergency use authorisation will facilitate broader use of Remdesivir to treat hospitalised patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19.

The authorisation is based on available data from two global clinical trials -- US National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases' placebo-controlled phase three study in patients with moderate to severe symptoms of COVID-19, and Gilead's global phase three study evaluating Remdesivir in patients with severe disease. Multiple additional clinical trials are ongoing to generate more data on the safety and efficacy of Remdesivir as a potential treatment for COVID-19. Remdesivir continues to be an investigational drug that has not been approved by the FDA. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Josh Gad boards Roland Emmerich's disaster thriller 'Moonfall'

Actor Josh Gad has been roped in to feature in filmmaker Roland Emmerichs latest disaster thriller, titled Moonfall. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is written by Emmerich, his 2012 co-writer Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen.Th...

Slowly but steady, China strives to make widespread virus testing the new normal

Beijing resident Wang Yukun was happy to comply in April when the construction firm he works for told him hed need to take a test for the novel coronavirus before he could come back to work, even though he was at low risk of having the dise...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Who polices travellers use of masksAs air travel restarts, questions arise around measures to ensure public safety and reassure passengers. American Airlines, Delta Air and United ...

Rajesh Goenka, Director, RP tech India, Emphasizes on the Factors That are Helpful to Get the Best Out of Work From Home

MUMBAI, May 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- As India enters into Lockdown 3.0, Work from Home WFH has triggered new working culture in the country. Since the COVID-19 crisis has brought industries and businesses to a standstill, the concept of WFH h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020