Bridgestone resumes operations at 2 plants in India

Bridgestone resumes operations at 2 plants in IndiaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 11:46 IST
Tyre major Bridgestone on Wednesday said it has resumed operations at two of its manufacturing facilities in India with the government announcing various relaxations and guidelines to open up businesses. The company has resumed its operations across its manufacturing facilities in Indore and Pune, Bridgestone India said in a statement.
The company has also resumed operations across most of its warehouses, it added. Bridgestone India's ramp-up has been planned in a phased manner, keeping the primary focus on the safety of their employees and second, to ensure continuity of business operations, the company said.
"Safety is our core value and remains a top priority even in these uncertain times. The safety of our people and partners is of utmost importance, and we are following all necessary protocols to ensure they remain safe," Bridgestone India MD Parag Satpute said. Another major focus right now is to ensure business continuity, which is essential for the economy, as it tries to overcome the COVID-19 setback, he added.
"We are being agile in our approach and continue to improvise as the situation evolves; however, what remains constant is our commitment to safety and quality. In this, we adhere to the global best practices from the Bridgestone Group," Satpute said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Bridgestone
- India
- Tyre
- Bridgestone India
- Indore
- Pune
ALSO READ
'Shipping ministry charting out plan for evacuation of stranded Indian seafarers in international waters, abroad'
India's COVID-19 tally reaches 29,435; death toll at 934
Mike Hesson flies back home to New Zealand after being stranded in India
India's rating could come under pressure if fiscal outlook deteriorates: Fitch
Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) Announces New Office Bearers for 2020-21; Ishteyaque Amjad is the New President