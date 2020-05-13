NCLT transfers 3 more members with immediate effect

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has transferred three more members to different benches across the country with immediate effect. On April 30, it had transferred eight members as part of an organisational reshuffle.

According to a notification issued by the NCLT Registrar on Tuesday, the new list comprises three judicial members. “The members shall move to their new stations of posting, after lockdown restrictions on movement are withdrawn by the central government and the respective state governments," the notification said.

The tribunal has a strength of 23 judicial members including its Acting President. Besides, it has 25 technical members, as per NCLT website. Last week, it cancelled the scheduled summer vacation for all its benches.

Presently, hearing of all NCLT benches is closed due to the lockdown. NCLT is hearing only urgent matters through video-conference. Last month, the government extended the tenure of NCLT's Acting President BSV Prakash Kumar for another three months.

NCLT was set up under section 408 of the Companies Act, 2013 on June 1, 2016. Besides the Principal Bench at New Delhi, it has 14 other benches in Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Cuttack, Jaipur, Kochi, Amravati, and Indore.