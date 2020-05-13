Airtel Rwanda launches self service app; My Airtel App with airtime commission

Airtel Rwanda has launched My Airtel App, a self service channel for customers to manage their account and interact with customer support.

On a single interface, customers can view, download and pay bills online, see their payment history. The app also has a reward system for a 'Community Champion'.

Airtel Rwanda has shared this information on its official Twitter account and wrote, "Today we have Launched a One-Stop Digital Platform to Offer Self-care Services by introducing the "Community Champion" campaign."

Customers can check their airtime balance, data, SMS, and access their Airtel Money account. Through the app, they will be able to recharge their airtime and data packs, purchase bundles and buy goods and services.

To become a Community Champion, customers should download the self-service app and make a recharge for their friends and family.

The champion will then get 5 percent airtime back instantly. This initiative comes after the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) urged telecom operators to shift their operations to a digital model, to ensure as many customers are remotely served as possible.