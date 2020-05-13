Modi's 'self-reliance' call need of the hour: Pharma industry

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:23 IST
The Indian pharma industry on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasising on making India self-reliant and said his speech captured the need of the moment in these trying times.  "The Prime Minister's speech captured the need of the hour perfectly. IPA lauds PM's vision on 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and self-reliance," Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) Secretary General Sudarshan Jain said in a statement. During these unprecedented times, the pharmaceutical industry has worked with the government in an integrated manner and continued to operate with vigour to drive local expertise and truly live up to its title as the 'Pharmacy of the World', he added.

"Having said that, providing impetus to domestic manufacturers will strengthen the industry going forward. This will usher a new era for the country's healthcare and pharma sector," Jain said.   The government had earlier come out with greater contours of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) policy which is expected to increase self-reliance in fermentation-based API industry, he added. "IPA is committed to providing quality medicines to the patients in need and we applaud Hon'ble PM's vision for a self-reliant India,” Jain said.

In similar vein, the Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA) also praised Modi's speech on emphasis on self-reliance. "The PM has very rightly mentioned in his address to nation that it was only the 'local' which came to our help during these unprecedented times," IDMA Executive Director Ashok Kumar Madan said.

Whether HCQ or any other formulation, India's uninhibited exports to all nations and its neighbours have again proved India's image as 'Pharmacy of the World', he added.  "IDMA with its membership of large, medium and small enterprises across the country, reassures the nation of pharma industries' commitment to serve the nation and the humanity," Madan said..

