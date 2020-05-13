Left Menu
Development News Edition

India may impose anti-dumping duty on certain kind of fibre boards imported from Vietnamese co

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:11 IST
India may impose anti-dumping duty on certain kind of fibre boards imported from Vietnamese co

India may impose anti-dumping duty on import of a certain variety of fibre board, used in furniture and other related industries, as the Commerce Ministry has initiated a probe for alleged dumping of the product from a Vietnamese company. The probe follows a complaint by domestic manufacturers -- Greenply Industries, Greenpanel Industries, Century Plyboards, and Rushil Decor.

The companies filed an application before the ministry's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) for initiation of anti-dumping investigations on imports of plain medium density fibre board having thickness of 6 mm and above produced by Kim Tin MDF Joint Stock Company, Vietnam. The manufacturers have alleged that they are being impacted due to dumped imports from the company.

The DGTR, in a notification, said that on the basis of prima facie evidence submitted by these domestic firms, "the authority, hereby, initiates an investigation to determine the existence, degree and effect of any alleged dumping" of the product by this Vietnam-based firm. The directorate would recommend imposition of anti-dumping duty if the probe concludes that there is dumping of the product.

The Revenue Department takes the final decision to impose the duty. In international trade parlance, dumping happens when a country or a firm exports an item at a price lower than the price of that product in its domestic market.

Dumping impacts price of the product in importing country, hitting margins and profits of manufacturing firms. According to global trade norms, a country is allowed to impose tariffs on such dumped products to provide a level-playing field to domestic manufacturers.

The duty is imposed only after a thorough investigation by a quasi-judicial body, such as DGTR, in India. Imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organization (WTO) regime. India and Vietnam are members of the Geneva-based organisation, which deals with global trade norms.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters..

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Remote Lesotho becomes last country in Africa to record COVID-19 case

Lesotho recorded its first case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the health ministry said, becoming the last country in Africa to be afflicted by the virus.The ministry said it had conducted 81 tests for COVID-19 from travellers from South Africa ...

Fed's Powell says economy may face 'extended period' of weak growth

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in a sober review of where the U.S. economy stands on the cusp of its reopening, said on Wednesday the country could face an extended period of weak growth and stagnant incomes, pledged to use more Fed p...

CBI arrests BCCL Dhanbad official in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI today arrested an official of Bharat Coking Coal Limited BCCL, Dhanbad, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 as the first installment from the complainant. A case was registered under sect...

Kerala to hike IMFL prices steeply amid COVID-19 lockdow

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to increase the price of Indian-made foreign liquor IMFL in order to gain some extra revenue amid COVID-19 lockdown and subsequent slowdown in the economy. The state cabinet, which met here, decide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020