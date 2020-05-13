Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vertex Global Services donated USD 40,000 to aid in Coronavirus pandemic response

Vertex Global Services, one of the fastest-growing services integrator announced today USD 40,000 in donations to support domestic and global response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and to aid public health relief effort.

ANI | Gurgaon (Haryana) | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:36 IST
Vertex Global Services donated USD 40,000 to aid in Coronavirus pandemic response
Vertex Global Services. Image Credit: ANI

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], May 13 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Vertex Global Services, one of the fastest-growing services integrator announced today USD 40,000 in donations to support domestic and global response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and to aid public health relief effort. Operating in multiple locations across the globe, Vertex delivers end-to-end services and solutions including Managed Services, Staff Augmentation, Performance Marketing, AI/ML and other business process service.

"Now is the time to demonstrate the values of the Vertex family. Given the severity of the commotion, there is a compelling need for a multi-pronged response, Vertex urge corporates/start-ups to come forward even more stronger and with concerted action to join hands during this pandemic. The fund is raised by the concept "share the pain" by leadership team of Vertex who willingly ready to forgo the salary for next six months," said Gagan Arora, EVP and Strategic Growth Leader of Vertex Global Services. "We sincerely appreciate and recognize the role of frontline health care providers by getting their expertise on this pandemic and care for the well-being of all. We are monitoring and will continue to monitor this situation closely for our employees, customers and the communities we serve and are prepared to adapt as needed," he further added.

Vertex Global Services reached out to very small NGOs in the communities they operate where they thought the local help may not be able reach being trivial like Madres' Casa, Quest for Happiness, Footprints of Future, Saint Church Cebu, Global Children relief mission and many more in USA, Philippines and India. "Through this support, Vertex Global Services will be able to support three major requirements: assistance for those engaged in frontline medical and efforts to fight the virus, support for children, and support for members of the creative community in the IT industry, which has been greatly impacted by the spread of the virus," said Vikas Arora - Vice President Business Transformation.

Vertex recently forayed its footprint in UK by acquiring Ace Consulting and becoming the most preferred brand in US, India and Philippines. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

8-year old boy in Kerala petitions police against sister, others for not playing with him

An eight-year old boy stumped police here with a strange complaint - seeking arrest of five girls, including his elder sister, for bullying and not playing with him during the COVID-19 lockdown. They are making fun of me because I am a boy....

Maruti board approves supply of Vitara Brezza to Toyota

Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Wednesday said its board has approved supply of a derivative of compact SUV Vitara Brezza to Toyota Kirloskar Motor which will then sell the vehicle under its own brand name. This will result in incremental sales ...

Remote Lesotho becomes last country in Africa to record COVID-19 case

Lesotho recorded its first case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the health ministry said, becoming the last country in Africa to be afflicted by the virus.The ministry said it had conducted 81 tests for COVID-19 from travellers from South Africa ...

Fed's Powell says economy may face 'extended period' of weak growth

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in a sober review of where the U.S. economy stands on the cusp of its reopening, said on Wednesday the country could face an extended period of weak growth and stagnant incomes, pledged to use more Fed p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020