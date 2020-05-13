Vertex Global Services donated USD 40,000 to aid in Coronavirus pandemic response

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], May 13 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Vertex Global Services, one of the fastest-growing services integrator announced today USD 40,000 in donations to support domestic and global response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and to aid public health relief effort. Operating in multiple locations across the globe, Vertex delivers end-to-end services and solutions including Managed Services, Staff Augmentation, Performance Marketing, AI/ML and other business process service.

"Now is the time to demonstrate the values of the Vertex family. Given the severity of the commotion, there is a compelling need for a multi-pronged response, Vertex urge corporates/start-ups to come forward even more stronger and with concerted action to join hands during this pandemic. The fund is raised by the concept "share the pain" by leadership team of Vertex who willingly ready to forgo the salary for next six months," said Gagan Arora, EVP and Strategic Growth Leader of Vertex Global Services. "We sincerely appreciate and recognize the role of frontline health care providers by getting their expertise on this pandemic and care for the well-being of all. We are monitoring and will continue to monitor this situation closely for our employees, customers and the communities we serve and are prepared to adapt as needed," he further added.

Vertex Global Services reached out to very small NGOs in the communities they operate where they thought the local help may not be able reach being trivial like Madres' Casa, Quest for Happiness, Footprints of Future, Saint Church Cebu, Global Children relief mission and many more in USA, Philippines and India. "Through this support, Vertex Global Services will be able to support three major requirements: assistance for those engaged in frontline medical and efforts to fight the virus, support for children, and support for members of the creative community in the IT industry, which has been greatly impacted by the spread of the virus," said Vikas Arora - Vice President Business Transformation.

Vertex recently forayed its footprint in UK by acquiring Ace Consulting and becoming the most preferred brand in US, India and Philippines. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)