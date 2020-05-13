Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clear picture of GST mop up in April to come by June-end: Fin Secy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 19:12 IST
Clear picture of GST mop up in April to come by June-end: Fin Secy

Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey on Wednesday said the clear picture regarding GST collections for April would emerge only by June 30 -- the deadline by which businesses with up to Rs 5 crore turnover can file returns without any late fee and interest. The government had in March extended the deadline to file GST returns for taxpayers with turnover of over Rs 5 crore by 15 days till May 5 from the due date of April 20 without payment of any late fee and interest. However, a reduced rate of 9 per cent interest will be levied if the return is filed after May 5 till June 30. For taxpayers with turnover up to Rs 5 crore, there would be no interest and late fee would be waived if filed within the stipulated deadline set in June.  Conventionally, the government releases GST revenue mop up numbers on the basis of collections in a particular month. Hence, the collection in April was due to be released on May 1. To a query on why the April GST number has not been released, Pandey said, "You know that the GST filing dates has been extended. If it will be extended, we have said that returns can be filed till June, people who have turnover of more than Rs 5 crore they also got more time." "So after giving these extensions, a clear picture about the revenue collection we will get only by June 30. That's why we have not yet released the figure. People who are able to file returns have paid GST and rest have time till June 30. It is only after June 30 that we will have a clear idea of the revenue collected," he said. In the 2019-20 fiscal, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection remained above the key Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for seven months out of 12. The collection stood at Rs 97,597 crore in March.  The real impact of the coronavirus lockdown on GST revenue will be reflected in the revenue collections of May (for business activity in April) as the country was in complete lockdown last month with only essential services permitted. Experts said the GST mop up in May would mainly come from sectors like telecom, FMCG, food processing and pharma.  Pandey, who is also the revenue secretary, further said about Rs 11,000 crore GST refunds have been issued during April. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had launched a Special Refund Drive in April to clear pending GST and drawback refunds to help businesses tide over the liquidity crunch amid the COVID-19 crisis.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Russia claims promising signs in early trials of antiviral drug favipiravir

A candidate drug for treating the new coronavirus, favipiravir, has produced promising results in early clinical trials in Russia, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which provided 150 million roubles 2 million in funding for ...

9 hospitals approved to join WHO's Solidarity Trial to find treatment for COVID-19

Nine hospitals have so far been approved to conduct randomised controlled clinical trials under the WHOs Solidarity Trial to find an effective treatment for the novel coronavirus disease, apex medical research body ICMR said on Wednesday. F...

Maha reports single-day highest 1,495 cases and 54 deaths

Maharashtra on Wednesday reportedthe single-day highest 1,495 new COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths,40 of them in Mumbai alone, taking the overall case count to25,922 and the number of fatalities to 975, a Healthdepartment official saidA total o...

With united efforts of countrymen India will overcome COVID-19 pandemic: Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said people of the country have come together to face the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed confidence that India will successfully overcome the challenge with everyones efforts. He also congratulated p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020