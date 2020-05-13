UP CM praises COVID-19 economic stimulus package

UP CM praises COVID-19 economic stimulus packagePTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-05-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 19:12 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday lauded the Centre for Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 economic stimulus package, saying it would benefit over three crore people in state's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. He also said that keeping in mind the MSME sector, the state is going to organise a loan fair from Thursday. "Tomorrow, over 36,000 entrepreneurs will be given Rs 1600-2000 crore in loans," said the chief minister according to an official spokesman.
"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the finance minister for the package. Presently, UP is the state with maximum MSMEs. Over three crore people of state are related to the sector directly or indirectly. This will make them strong," Adityanath said. "My government with the help of One District One Product (ODOP) scheme tried to give a new life to MSME sector but due to coronavirus pandemic some hurdles came up. Announcement of Rs 3 lakh crore loan for MSMEs and other initiatives are welcome step," he said. PTI ABN AAR
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Micro
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Adityanath
- Narendra Modi
ALSO READ
BJP, Uttar Pradesh CM should tell who is responsible for Bulandshahr killings, how many people have been arrested: Congress.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath chairs COVID-19 review meet
Delhi LG directs implementation of 'micro-containment zone strategy' in sealed areas
Delhi LG directs implementation of 'micro-containment zone strategy' in sealed areas
Remote work revenue could help Microsoft offset coronavirus impacts, analysts say