Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. March, April job losses revised higher

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2020 02:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 02:09 IST
U.S. March, April job losses revised higher
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. economy lost a record 20.537 million jobs in April and not 20.5 million as reported last Friday, according to revised data published by the Labor Department this week. The Labor's Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which compiles the closely followed monthly employment report, also raised March's job losses to show nonfarm payrolls decreasing 881,000 instead of 870,000 as previously estimated.

Employment gains for February were revised up to 251,000 from 230,000 as previously reported. Nonfarm payrolls are calculated from a survey of establishments.

"On May 11, 2020, BLS corrected errors in national estimates for seasonally adjusted all employees in professional and technical services, professional and business services, private service-providing, service-providing, total private, and total nonfarm," the Labor Department said in a statement on its website. "The corrected change in total nonfarm employment for April is 37,000 lower than initially reported." There was no impact on the unemployment rate, which is drawn from a separate survey of households. The unemployment rate jumped to 14.7% in April, a post-World War Two record, from 4.4% in March.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4 pc to Rs 1,952 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Trump to tap ex-Glaxo exec, U.S. general for coronavirus vaccine effort

President Donald Trump is expected to tap a former GlaxoSmithKline executive and a U.S. general to spearhead the governments effort at developing a coronavirus vaccine on an accelerated schedule, officially called Operation Warp Speed, an a...

UN forecasts pandemic to shrink world economy by 3.2%

The United Nations forecast Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic will shrink the world economy by 3.2 per cent this year, the sharpest contraction since the Great Depression in the 1930s. The U.N.s mid-year report said the impact of the cor...

Reprogrammed skin cells inserted in brain help Parkinson's patient regain function -study

Skin cells reprogrammed to produce the neurotransmitter dopamine and inserted deep into the brain of a 69-year-old man with Parkinsons disease have allowed him to tie his shoes again and resume swimming and biking, researchers reported in T...

U.S. governors call for less partisanship, more aid to fight pandemic

Governors from both major political parties on Wednesday urged lawmakers in Washington, D.C., to cast aside partisanship and deliver relief to U.S. cities and states facing economic ruin as they fight what they called a red, white and blue ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020