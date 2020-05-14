Left Menu
Development News Edition

Budget 2020: Investments in jobs could see economy growing again

“The Government’s decision to go hard and early to defeat the virus means we are now in a strong position to quickly get our economy moving again,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 14-05-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 10:04 IST
Budget 2020: Investments in jobs could see economy growing again
“We united as a team of five million to stop the virus and we will now work together to collectively save jobs,” Jacinda Ardern said. Image Credit: Pixabay

$50 billion COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund to invest in the economy and jobs

Economy forecast to grow in 2021

Return to 4.2 percent unemployment by 2022

Budget focus on jobs, infrastructure, training and environment

Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre-COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year.

The centrepiece of Budget 2020, Rebuilding Together, is the establishment of a $50 billion COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund which will target stimulus investment at protecting existing jobs, creating new ones and provide support for workers to retrain and for business to survive as well as targeting support to those sectors most affected by the virus.

"The Government's decision to go hard and early to defeat the virus means we are now in a strong position to quickly get our economy moving again," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"We will bring the same determination and focus to jobs and the economic rebuild as we brought to our health response.

"No country will be immune to the global downturn the virus has caused, but we are hopeful our sharp and short lockdown means we are now in a stronger position to rebuild.

"The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund will deliver major investments in jobs such as making certain trades training and apprenticeships free, the delivery of 8,000 new public houses and extending the food in schools programme to up to 200,000 children creating jobs up and down the country.

"Treasury budget forecasts suggest our package of jobs stimulus measures could see as many as 138,000 jobs saved in the current economic quarter alone and employment rise by 234,000 jobs over the next two years.

"As a country, we saved for a rainy day for exactly this reason. We can now use the strength of the Government's economic position to carry the load in the short term while businesses and households get back on their feet.

"We united as a team of five million to stop the virus and we will now work together to collectively save jobs," Jacinda Ardern said.

"New Zealanders have made incredible sacrifices and suffered an incredible loss in our collective battle against COVID-19. It is vital that Budget 2020 builds on restoring independence in every sense, to every day New Zealanders by creating jobs for those who have had them stripped away by this viral invasion," Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said.

This means record investment in infrastructure, health care, education, and the regions.

The Coalition Government is using every tool it has to meet the immediate needs of New Zealanders post-lockdown while balancing the long-term goal of a vibrant future economy.

By thinking outside the bubble we will supercharge our economy in ways we have never seen before and prove that in times of crisis, as we have time and time again, that New Zealand can be relied on to lead," Winston Peters said.

"This Budget will support the people most affected by the global downturn," Green Party Co-leader James Shaw said.

"It will help keep people in work, create new jobs and provide potentially life-changing learning and training opportunities for thousands – all whilst restoring our precious natural environment and providing affordable places for people to live.

"One of the best ways to create good quality, well-paid jobs quickly is by investing in nature. The $1.1 billion we are providing for nature-based jobs as part the COVID-19 Response and Recovery will not only help restore our natural landscapes, native bush, waterways and coast, it will give thousands of people access to well-paid work so they can continue to provide for their families.

"This Budget embodies values of inclusivity and fairness to provide a blueprint for rebuilding the economy. Most of all it will help the families and businesses impacted by the steps we all had to take to keep each other safe and well."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4 pc to Rs 1,952 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Wage Subsidy Scheme paying out $10 billion to support NZ businesses

Budget 2020 provides for further assistance for businesses and their staff who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.Finance Minister Grant Robertson says the Wage Subsidy Scheme has been enormously successful, paying out more than 10...

Audible and DC announce powerhouse cast for highly anticipated 'The Sandman'

Audio entertainment platform Audible Inc. on Wednesday, announced the star-studded cast of the first-ever, exclusive audio adaptation of New York Times best-selling graphic novel series The Sandman. The adaptation will be written by Neil Ga...

26 stranded persons return to Nagaland in special train

A group of 26 stranded persons returned to Nagaland in an Assam-bound special train from Delhi on Thursday morning, officials said. This was the first batch of stranded persons to return to Nagaland in a train, they said.The group alighted ...

'It's just too long': Watson slams BBL's length

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has criticised the length of the Big Bash League BBL, saying that the length is just too long and quality of cricket has been put on the back burner. Intially BBL used to have 32 group games, but du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020