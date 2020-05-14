Lupin's Vizag facility gets inspection closure report from USFDA

Pharma major Lupin on Thursday said that its facility in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, has received the inspection closure report from the US health regulator. The inspection for the facility was conducted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) during January 13-17, the company said.

It informed stock exchanges of "the receipt of the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) after closure of the inspection for its Vizag (Vishakhapatnam), India facility." "We remain committed to enhancing compliance and quality standards at the Vizag facility and across all our manufacturing sites," Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said.