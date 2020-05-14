Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 15:25 IST
NMIMS Now Accepts SAT and ACT Scores for Select Undergrad and Integrated Degree Programs

MUMBAI, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Excellence in academics, distinguished faculty, strong industry links, a world class infrastructure, a thriving alumni base and an innovative curriculum have placed the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) Deemed to be University among the nation's prime centers of educational excellence and research today. With the legacy of 40 years, NMIMS Deemed to be University has grown to being not only one of the top-10 B-schools in India but also emerged as a multi-disciplinary, multi-campus university at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh and seventeen constituent schools that include Management, Family Business, Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Agricultural Science, Hospitality Management, Branding & Advertising and Distance Learning. In addition, the University has nine Centres of Excellence. While NMIMS-NPAT 2020 is the entrance test to qualify for undergraduate and integrated degree Programs across its constituent schools and campuses, NMIMS is now also accepting SAT and ACT scores for select programs.

Thousands of universities around the globe have been using the SAT for decades to make admission decisions. Founded in 1900, the College Board was created to expand access to higher education. Today, the membership association is made up of over 6,000 of the world's leading educational institutions and is dedicated to promoting excellence and equity in education. Dedicated to helping people achieve education and workplace success, ACT is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Working to transform the very nature of learning and measurement over six decades, they have helped millions of students and career professionals define and achieve success. NMIMS has chosen to be associated with both organizations because of these very high standards that have earned worldwide recognition.

Admissions are now open for the following undergraduate and integrated programs, and for which SAT and ACT scores are accepted: • B.Tech. - Four Years - With specialization in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Computer Science & Business System (in partnership with TCS), Computer, Information Technology, Mechanical, Civil, Electronics & Telecommunication and Mechatronics B.Tech. Computer Science (Option Data Science) -With an opportunity of pursuing BS & MS degrees from Virginia Tech, USA • MBA Tech. (B.Tech + MBA Tech.) - Five Years - With specialization in Computer, Information Technology, Chemical, Mechanical, Civil and Electronics & Telecommunication • B.Sc. Mathematics (Hons.) - Three Years • B.Sc. Economics - Three Years • BBA -Three Years • B.Com (Hons.) - Three Years • B.Sc. Finance - Three Years • B.A. (Hons.) Liberal Arts -Three Years • B.Des (Humanising Technology) - Four years This applies to all the eight campuses - Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dhule (upcoming) and Chandigarh (upcoming). Candidates can choose to apply either through SAT or ACT score. Candidates can give two preferences across schools. A merit list will be prepared based on the SAT or ACT Score and preference of Program/campus given in the online registration form by the candidate. A valid SAT or ACT score from August 2018 will be considered for the merit process.

Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar, (Pro Vice Chancellor, NMIMS) while encouraging the students, says, "NMIMS offers students wide range of undergraduate programs from engineering to management and even economics, that too in collaboration with several reputed US universities. For students who had taken SAT and/or ACT and were aspiring to go abroad, NMIMS provides an opportunity to enrol for unique programs. Students who were disheartened can now enrol for NMIMS programs and fulfil their dreams." NMIMS Deemed to be University offers various opportunities for students to pursue integrated & dual degree programs in collaboration with top universities around the globe. To know more, visit www.nmims.edu For online registration; the Instruction Sheet & eligibility details for each program visit https://nmims.edu/admission-sat.php About NMIMS: With the legacy of 40 years, NMIMS Deemed to be University has grown to being not only one of the top-10 B-schools in India but also emerged as a multi-disciplinary, multi-campus University at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh and seventeen constituent schools that include Management, Family Business, Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Agricultural Science, Hospitality Management, Branding & Advertising and Distance Learning. In addition, we have nine Centres of Excellence as well at the University. PWR PWR.

