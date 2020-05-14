Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 pandemic to eat up half of dine-in restaurants' revenue in FY21: Crisil Research

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 15:35 IST
COVID-19 pandemic to eat up half of dine-in restaurants' revenue in FY21: Crisil Research

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to cut 40-50 per cent revenue of the country's organised dine-in restaurants this financial year, according to a report. Slow recovery should begin from June, Crisil Research said in a report.

Given low demand and social distancing norms, restaurants will operate at 25-30 per cent of their monthly service levels in the first 45 days after lifting of the lockdown, it said. Besides, with restrictions on gatherings and public movement likely to be extended again in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region), curbs on dine-ins will continue, or they may be allowed to operate only at low service levels, it added.

"The organised sector has seen a 90 per cent reduction in sales since the lockdown. Dine-in is not operational and online orders have declined 50-70 per cent," Crisil Research Director Rahul Prithiani said. "And when the lockdown is lifted, the rebound is expected to be only gradual. This holds especially for Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, which make up nearly half of the organised restaurant industry in India, but are red zones accounting for over 30 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in India," Prithani added.

Organised restaurants account for 35 per cent of India's restaurant industry, estimated at Rs 4.2 lakh crore in FY19. Dine-ins are 75 per cent of the organised restaurants, with online delivery or takeaways making up for the rest.

Dine-ins and public entertainment venues in Mumbai, NCR and Bengaluru have been shut since March 13-14, before the government announced the first lockdown on March 25. Online delivery is available in select cities such as Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune and Bhubaneswar, and that, too, at low service levels, the report said.

This will jeopardise the financial health of many restaurant operators and also due to high operating leverage, a 40-50 per cent decline in revenue could lead to negative operating margins this fiscal, it said. To manage liquidity constraints and cash flows, many restaurants are already seeking concessions or deferment of rentals.

Players with high debt levels will face pressure to shut unprofitable outlets to save costs and raise money. Large players with low debt will be able to raise money, but business revival remains a big question for them, it added.

"Once the restrictions are lifted, restaurants will have to rework their business models and overcome operational challenges. With consumers turning more health-conscious, hygiene protocols at restaurants and supply chains will need to improve materially, which will increase cost," Crisil Research Associate Director Anjali Nathwani said. The decline in restaurant revenues will, in turn, impact horticulture farmers, dairy producers, food processors, suppliers and logistics and delivery partners.

Unorganised food producers, many of which have high exposure to the restaurant sector, will be hit the hardest due to a sharp decline in bulk demand this fiscal. Any further extension will aggravate the industry's woes, extending the recovery period further, it added.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Carlos Sainz joins Ferrari for 2021 F1 season

Carlos Sainz on Thursday joined Ferrari for the 2021 F1 season, replacing Sebastian Vettel, who will leave Ferrari at the end of 2020. The 25-year old, Sainz, will join the Italian squad on a two-year deal after two seasons at McLaren, crea...

Malaysia to recover $107.3 million after settling 1MDB case against film producer

Malaysias anti-corruption commission said on Thursday it will recover overseas assets worth about 107.3 million in a settlement deal reached with Riza Aziz, a producer of Hollywood film The Wolf of Wall Street and the stepson of former Prim...

Dr Harsh Vardhan reviews status of COVID-19 testing with NCDC Director

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health Family Welfare visited the National Centre for Disease Control NCDC and dedicated the COBAS 6800 testing machine to the nation, here today. This is the first such testing machine that has been pro...

Coronavirus vaccine possible in about a year, says EU agency

A vaccine to counter the new coronavirus could be approved in about a year in an optimistic scenario, a agency which approves medicines for the European Union said on Thursday.As the world rushes to develop a vaccine, the European Union, ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020