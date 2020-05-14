Left Menu
Syngene International shares jump over 5 pc on Q4 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 17:29 IST
Shares of Syngene International on Thursday jumped over 5 per cent after the company reported a 20 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2020. The stock gained 4.30 per cent to close at Rs 339.75 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.32 per cent to Rs 343.10.

On the NSE, it surged 5.18 per cent to settle at Rs 342.90. The company on Wednesday reported a 20 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 120 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020, driven by robust growth in its main divisions.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 100 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Syngene International said in a statement. Consolidated total income of the company rose to Rs 628 crore as against Rs 555 crore for the same period year ago, it added.

