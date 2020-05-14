Left Menu
Development News Edition

MHRD develops SAMARTH Enterprises Resource Planning to provide quality education

ERP, SAMARTH, is an Open Standard Open Source Architecture, Secure, Scalable and Evolutionary Process Automation Engine for Universities and Higher Educational Institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 18:36 IST
MHRD develops SAMARTH Enterprises Resource Planning to provide quality education
Now, the ERP, SAMARTH, has been implemented at National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, a participating unit under the World Bank-supported Technical Education Quality Improvement Program (TEQIP). Image Credit: ANI

Department of Higher Education, M/o Human Resource Development, has a mission to provide quality education to students across all Universities & HEIs. For this, M/o HRD has developed an e-Governance platform, SAMARTH(Enterprises Resource Planning) ERP, under the National Mission of Education in Information and Communication Technology Scheme (NMEICT). ERP, SAMARTH, is an Open Standard Open Source Architecture, Secure, Scalable and Evolutionary Process Automation Engine for Universities and Higher Educational Institutions. It caters to faculty, students and staff at a University/Higher Educational Institutions. Now, the ERP, SAMARTH, has been implemented at National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, a participating unit under the World Bank-supported Technical Education Quality Improvement Program (TEQIP). The objective of this initiative is to automate the processes of the Institute.

Following 38 modules have been implemented in NIT, Kurukshetra:

Organigram, Organizational Unit, Users, Employee Management, RTI Management, Legal Case Management, Leave Management, Estate Management, Fee Management, Vendor Bill Tracking, File Management & Tracking, Inventory Management, Research Project Management, Programmes Management, Payroll, Recruitment Management, Health Facilities Management, Knowledge Management, Transport Management, Content Federation (CFS), Training & Placements, Hostel Management, Budget and Accounts, Sports Facilities Management, Grievance Management (Employee), Uni Web Portal, Student Lifecycle, Endowment, College Affiliation, Student Feedback Management, Minutes and Retrieval/Document, Essential Services, Alumni Management, Core Communication, IT Service Desk, Training of Trainers Management(ToT) and Residence Allocation.

This initiative will enhance productivity through better information management in the institute by seamless access to information, and its utilization for various purposes.

The software was provided by the SAMARTH team free of cost to NIT, Kurukshetra; the rollout by done through an in-house team at no additional cost through a collaboration between NMEICT and TEQIP teams in MHRD.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Truck driver held for ferrying migrant workers to UP amid lockdown

A truck driver was arrested for allegedly ferrying 33 migrant workers from the national capital to their native places in Uttar Pradesh amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said on Thursday. The truck driver -- Hari Ram -- was held...

Burundi kicks out top WHO official in country ahead of vote

Burundi is kicking out the World Health Organisations top official in the country just days before the presidential election and after the WHO raised concerns about crowded political rallies. A foreign ministry letter seen by The Associated...

Motor racing-Sainz is an 'ideal fit' for Ferrari

The talk was of luring six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes to Ferrari but in the end it was Carlos Sainz, a driver yet to win anything in Formula One, who signed on the dotted line.The 25-year-old was confirmed on Thursday...

U.S. appeals court rejects Trump bid to escape 'emoluments' lawsuit

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday rejected an effort by President Donald Trump to end a lawsuit alleging his ownership of a hotel in Washington violates anti-corruption provisions of the U.S. Constitution known as the Emoluments Clauses....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020