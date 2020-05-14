Left Menu
Russia sends second wheat cargo to Saudi Arabia

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 19:23 IST
Russia has sent a second shipment of wheat to Saudi Arabia after its first export cargo arrived in the Gulf kingdom earlier in May, Saudi state grain buyer SAGO said on Thursday.

The cargo is expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia later this month, SAGO said, confirming an earlier report from Reuters. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, had long sought access to the Saudi market and in August Riyadh smoothed the path for that to happen by relaxing import specifications in a sign of improving bilateral ties.

The first 60,000 tonne cargo of Russian wheat set sail in April, and arrived in Saudi Arabia about a week ago. The size of the second cargo is 61,700 tonnes, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. It left Russia in early May, a second source said.

Both cargoes were sent by a trading house under a tender with optional origin it won a couple of months ago, the sources said.

