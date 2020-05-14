Left Menu
Zensar Q4 net profit slips 20 pc to Rs 69.5 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 23:00 IST
Zensar Q4 net profit slips 20 pc to Rs 69.5 cr

IT company Zensar Technologies on Thursday reported an about 20 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 69.5 crore for the March 2020 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 86.9 crore in the January-March 2019 period, Zensar said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations fell 2.8 per cent to Rs 1,017.8 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 1,047.6 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19. For the full year ended March 2020, Zensar posted 17.5 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 267.6 crore as compared to Rs 324.3 crore in the previous fiscal. Revenue rose 7.1 per cent to Rs 4,176.8 crore from Rs 3,898.8 crore in the preceding fiscal. "In FY20, we focused on improving our business operational metrics. One of the key highlights includes an increase in the number of our USD 5 million per annum customer accounts which grew by 5 year-on-year, underlining that our new age digital, data and cloud offerings are helping our clients transform their business," Zensar Technologies CEO and Managing Director Sandeep Kishore said. He added that the company's digital business continues its consistent growth at 23 per cent y-o-y in constant currency terms in FY20. "The current COVID-19 related situation has further reinforced our customer-centric values, as we partner with our customers to remain a key part of their operational and strategic roadmap. "Our global workforce is our priority and we continue to support them in all possible ways to remain healthy, safe, connected, and productive," he said.

