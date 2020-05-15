Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. eases rules for truck drivers, allowing longer work day

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2020 01:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 00:23 IST
U.S. eases rules for truck drivers, allowing longer work day

The U.S. Transportation Department on Thursday published new rules for truck drivers that will allow short-haul drivers to work a longer day and revising rules for longer trips, saying the changes will save the industry $2.8 billion over 10 years. Safety advocates criticized the change, saying it would lead to more fatigue-related crashes. The Transportation Department's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) said the changes include lengthening the maximum on-duty period for short-haul drivers from 12 to 14 hours and extending the distance limit from 100 air miles to 150 air miles. The current limit of 11 hours of driving time is unchanged, but the longer work day applies to the time needed for stops such as deliveries.

The decision, which takes effect this fall, could give a boost to online shopping deliveries. While some Democrats in Congress and labor unions opposed the changes to short-haul driving, the top Republican on the House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee praised the rule. The Transportation Department said it did not believe the data supported the contention that crashes would increase.

"Expanding the workday from 12 to 14 hours may result in more deliveries than were possible within a 100 air-mile radius, but total driving time will usually continue to fall short of the 11-hour limit," the FMCSA said. The U.S. trucking industry employs more than 7 million people and moves 70% of U.S. domestic freight.

The chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, Robert Sumwalt, told the FMCSA last year the agency had "presented no evidence that the proposed changes will improve highway safety. ... We understand that drivers and motor carriers value flexibility; however, the proposed rules allow hazardous fatigued-driving conditions." In 2018, 4,951 people were killed in crashes involving large trucks. The U.S. government said last week it estimates large-truck crash deaths increased 1% last year even as overall deaths fell 1.2%.

The president of the Teamsters union, James P. Hoffa, was sharply critical of the new rule. "Allowing truck drivers to work longer and longer each day puts everyone on the roads at risk," he said in a statement. Expanding short-haul exemptions for local delivery and waste drivers "would allow drivers to work 14 hours a day without a single federally protected break during their day," he said. The new rules will also allow long-haul truck drivers to take a required 30-minute break using on-duty, not driving status, rather than off-duty status. During off-duty status, truckers may not perform any work, while during on-duty, not driving status they may perform paperwork. The new rules will allow drivers to split a required 10 hours off duty into two periods, and extend by two hours the maximum window during which driving is permitted during adverse driving conditions.

Short-haul drivers do not need to take a 30-minute break.

TRENDING

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Standard Chartered donates USD11,8 million to provide COVID-19 relief in Africa

Costa Rica lawmakers criticize efforts to delay gay marriage

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

London transport operator secures emergency government funding- BBC

Londons transport operator, which has seen passenger numbers collapse due to coronavirus, has secured 1.6 billion pounds 2 billion in government funding after warning a grant needed to be agreed to by the end of the day, the BBC reported.Tr...

Boxing-Joshua will have only one fight this year, says Hearn

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will have only one fight this year but he could take on British compatriot Tyson Fury twice in 2021, his promoter Eddie Hearn said on Thursday. Joshua, the WBA, WBO and IBF champion, is due to fight...

German coronavirus reproduction rate remains below critical threshold

The reproduction rate for the coronavirus in Germany remained below the key threshold of 1 according to both the conventional calculation method and a new, less volatile measure, the Robert Koch Institute for disease control said on Thursda...

Shramik Special: Mamata says 105 trains to take people back to Bengal, Goyal counters

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal locked horns on Thursday over the return of stranded workers, with the CM announcing 105 trains to bring them home and the BJP leader accusing the state government...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020