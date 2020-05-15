Left Menu
Tournament organizer BLAST raises $13.5M

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 00:47 IST
Denmark-based esports event organizer BLAST raised $13.5 million in its most recent financing round. Rocket Software co-founder Johan Gedda led the round, along with Danish investment fund Vækstfonden and venture capital firms Creandum, Heartcore and Maki.

"This round of funding gives us enough strength to go forward and carry on producing in the way that has been successful thus far for us," BLAST CEO Robbie Douek told The Esports Observer. "This allows us to pursue a diversification of our portfolio in some capacity focusing on technology." Douek told SportBusiness that the company hopes to accelerate the building of its own streaming platform with Gedda involved.

"We like working with Twitch and all of our current partners, and we'll carry on working with them in the short to medium term -- maybe even the longer term," Douek told SportBusiness. "But we know that consumers want more. We have been watching Counter-Strike in the same way for the past six or seven years. That doesn't make much sense to us." BLAST is primarily known for its Counter-Strike: Global Offensive events, but it also acquired rights to hold Dota 2 events.

"I asked the team if we could do more with Dota 2," Douek told The Esports Observer. "Can we do what we've done with CS and bring it up a notch in terms of production and output and entertainment? Yes. We can do it. We can try and make it happen." --Field Level Media

